Published: 7:00 PM October 18, 2021

The Halloween creations to find in the Hertford Spooky Town Centre Trail. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

There will be two new free trails for the family to enjoy in Hertford this October half term.

Starting on Saturday, October 23, visitors can search for spooky characters in the town centre or explore the magic of the Hertford Castle Autumn Trail.

Can you find the spider in its web on the Spooky Town Centre Trail in Hertford? - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Visitors to Hertford Castle are invited to follow the trail through the picturesque grounds, uncovering the treasures of autumn hidden around the ancient trees, flower gardens and castle walls.

With help from local businesses, organisations and charities, Hertford Town Council has organised this trail aimed at providing a fun outdoor activity for free during the half-term holiday until October 31.

The Castle grounds are open from 7.30am to 6.30pm for the Autumn Trail.

Hertford Castle Autumn Festival Trail runs during the half-term. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

The town council has also joined forces again with the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters to support the high street with a free spooky themed trail for children to enjoy with their families.

Crafted spooky characters, including an invisible man, spiders, and bats, will be hiding in shop windows around the town centre.

Can you find the knitted Gargoyles on the Spooky Town Centre Trail in Hertford? - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Children will need to match the shops with the spooky characters or scenes hiding in the windows for a chance to win a £30, £20 or £10 gift voucher to spend at a Hertford retailer.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of the development and leisure committee, said: “Hertford Town Council's trails are always popular with children, and indeed people of all ages enjoy seeing the crafty creations on display around the town centre and Castle grounds.

"Whether you live in Hertford or make a visit to the town, make sure you catch both the trails this month.”

Can you find the Haunted House on the Spooky Town Centre Trail in Hertford? - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Both trails are free for families and visitors of all ages to explore.

Trail maps will be available at Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre, in The Wash opposite Hertford Theatre, or downloadable from https://gohertford.co.uk/.