Looking for a day out in Hertfordshire? Kids go free at Henry Moore Studios & Gardens this summer.

Families can bag themselves a bargain this summer with no admission fees for children visiting Henry Moore Studios & Gardens, in Perry Green, during the school summer holidays.

One of Hertfordshire’s most popular family attractions, Henry Moore Studios & Gardens is helping parents to save some pennies while the children are off school by scrapping admission fees for smaller visitors during the summer break.

Kids go free at at Henry Moore Studios & Gardens. Here two youngsters make the shape of a sculpture by Moore's Double Oval sculpture. - Credit: Min Young Lim, reproduced by permission of the Henry Moore Foundation

Henry Moore Studios & Gardens has chosen to offer free entry for under 18s throughout this summer after witnessing the negative impact of continuous price increases and the cost of living crisis.

Henry Moore Studios & Gardens is the Hertfordshire home and workplace of world renowned sculptor Henry Moore (1898-1986).

From 1940 until his death in 1986, Moore lived and worked in rural Hertfordshire where he acquired over 70 acres of land and set up various studios, creating the ideal environment in which he could make and display his work and cater to an international demand for exhibitions.

Children jumping next to Henry Moore's The Arch - Credit: Min Young Lim, reproduced by permission of the Henry Moore Foundation

The site near Much Hadham welcomes families and young people to experience art, design and nature while exploring and playing together in 70 acres of woodland, gardens, and meadows.

There are over 20 of Henry Moore’s monumental artworks to discover in the gardens and six studios to inspire the imagination.

Quote FREEKIDS22 to claim the offer when booking tickets online and save £8.25 per child.

This offer is valid for pre-booked tickets only. Visit www.henry-moore.org to book and for full terms and conditions.





Things to do at Henry Moore Studios & Gardens

Families can enjoy

⦁ Free interactive family discover kit and map

⦁ Free family fun activity sheets

⦁ Meeting the lambs and sheep that inspired Moore

⦁ Colouring activities inspired by Henry Moore, located in the cafe.



Facilities for families

⦁ Baby changing in the Visitor Centre

⦁ Buggy friendly paths

⦁ Family-friendly food and drink available at in the cafe

⦁ Picnic areas to enjoy your own feasts

⦁ Family-friendly gifts, books and souvenirs available to purchase in the Henry Moore Studios & Gardens Shop and online

⦁ Onsite parking.