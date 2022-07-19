Live at The Grove Festival is back in Welwyn Garden City

Formerly known as ‘LudFest', the one-day festival will take place on Sunday, August 28 at 2pm at The Grove Pub in WGC. - Credit: Harry Jennings

Come support local musicians and help fundraise for a good cause as Live at The Grove returns to WGC this August.

Formerly known as ‘LudFest’, this popular event first started in 2009, and this year the one-day festival will take place on Sunday, August 28 at 2pm at The Grove Pub in Welwyn Garden City.

Seven local artists have been booked for the day and all attendees can enjoy the varied show as it is free entry.

Donation are welcomed for Isabel Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support. Previously, the event has raised over £7,000 for the charities.

Father-son duo Paul and Harry Jennings, who organise these events said: “We’re excited to be putting on a miniaturised version of LudFest, back where it once began. There are going to be some very talented artists playing throughout today, and we consider ourselves very lucky with the confirmed line-up.

“We’re still promising fun for all the family! There will be games & activities for children, a raffle, BBQ, and obviously drinks and music.”

You can find more information on Facebook.