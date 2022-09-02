DogFest is back in Knebworth House for dog lovers to enjoy

DogFest will be starting from Saturday September 10 till Sunday September 11, and will take place at Knebworth House from 9.30am to 5pm. - Credit: Dog Trust

The countdown is on to the ultimate dogs' day out full of ‘pawsome' fun for you and your pet.

DogFest will be taking place from Saturday, September 10 until Sunday, September 11, and will be held at Knebworth House from 9.30am to 5pm.

Visitors will be able to take part in everything from an agility course and flyball to a hay bale race and a fun dog show, and can make a splash with some doggie diving.

Dog lover and television presenter Michaela Strachan will be attending the event, sharing her adventures and taking part in a Q&A session, alongside experts in all things dog, including members of the Dogs Trust team who will be on hand to help owners with advice.

Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity which has a rehoming centre, is the charity partner for this year’s festival, and will be welcoming dog lovers to the Dogs Trust Village.

The village will be filled with many activities as well as information about some of the Dogs Trust dogs currently looking for their forever homes.

There will also be reunion parades for former Dogs Trust pets and owners to get together and take part in.

Louise Round, head of supporter relations at Dogs Trust, says: “This is the second year we have been DogFest’s charity partner, and we have a fantastic time at each event, and so do our dogs. It is wonderful to see so many dog lovers and forever families gather to embrace all things dog, alongside their pooch pals.

“Anyone wanting to raise money for Dogs Trust can take part in the Big Dog Walk at the event. There will be walks of 2k and 4k, and one especially for puppies, and there are activities for children to get involved in along the way.

“Our Dog School colleagues will also be there holding interactive training activities as well as doing demonstrations and offering up some top tips for dog-owners to take home.”

There is also an action-packed main arena with demonstrations from canines and their trainers, including TikTok sensation Lucy Heath.

Filled with non-stop entertainment, full of doggy delight with have-a-go activities, from dog diving to agility, a Fun Dog Show, Main Arena and Celebrity guests, DogFest is the place to be. - Credit: Dog Trust

If that’s not enough to keep your pooch busy why not teach your dog some new tricks in the Obedience Ring, Behaviour Zone and Dog School?

Richard Moore, Dogs Trust West London centre manager, said: “We are really looking forward to DogFest.

"To see so many dogs having fun with their forever families is fantastic and it will be lovely to see former four-legged residents, as well as hopefully find new potential homes for some of the dogs we are looking after at the moment.

"It’s a fabulous dog friendly festival for all to get involved in.”

There will also be live music and festival food and drink.

You can book your tickets via the Dogs Trust website at https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/latest/events/dogfest

If you’d like to find out more about any of the dogs waiting for their forever homes at Dogs Trust, go to: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming