Enjoy the battle for the best firework display at Hatfield House

Enjoy watching three of the UK’s best firework companies compete against each other with multiple fireworks displays this September.

Taking place right here in Hatfield Park, Firework Champions will take place on Saturday September 24, from 4-10pm.

The three companies competing will put on four 10-minute firework displays choreographed to music, followed by a larger huge finale display that will not be a part of the competition.

The audience can soak up the atmosphere of Hatfield House and excitedly await the show in the spots they have picked to set up their chairs, tables and food from 4pm.

A wide variety of food and drink will be available to buy from vendors on the site. Background music and interviews with the fireworks team will also take place in the moments leading up to the show.

You can also bring your own food and drink to enjoy on the day but no barbecues will be allowed on the site.

From 7:30pm, an aerobatic pyrotechnic display team will perform a display in the sky.

Then at 8.45pm, the firework display will begin with a 10-minute display set to music and five-minute intervals between each show. After the last show ends, the audience will be able to text vote who had the best firework display on the day.

Once the main show is over, MLE Pyrotechnics will fire a closing display 10 minutes later and the results of the show will be announced afterwards. Gates for entry to the event will close by 7.30pm.

To find out more details on the show and parking, go to: hatfield-house.co.uk/event/firework-champions/