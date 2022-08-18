News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do >

Enjoy the battle for the best firework display at Hatfield House

Author Picture Icon

Gopika Madhu

Published: 3:00 PM August 18, 2022
Fireworks at The Battle Proms 2021 in Hatfield Park.

Firework Champions to take place in Hatfield Park this September. - Credit: John Andrews

Enjoy watching three of the UK’s best firework companies compete against each other with multiple fireworks displays this September. 

Taking place right here in Hatfield Park, Firework Champions will take place on Saturday September 24, from 4-10pm.  

The three companies competing will put on four 10-minute firework displays choreographed to music, followed by a larger huge finale display that will not be a part of the competition. 

The audience can soak up the atmosphere of Hatfield House and excitedly await the show in the spots they have picked to set up their chairs, tables and food from 4pm.  

A wide variety of food and drink will be available to buy from vendors on the site. Background music and interviews with the fireworks team will also take place in the moments leading up to the show. 

You can also bring your own food and drink to enjoy on the day but no barbecues will be allowed on the site. 

From 7:30pm, an aerobatic pyrotechnic display team will perform a display in the sky.  

Most Read

  1. 1 LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield A-level results 2022
  2. 2 Hunt for stolen labrador puppy from Welwyn Garden City
  3. 3 Overgrown country lane 'is danger' to users, says mother
  1. 4 Disney's Encanto, The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man movie set for free outdoor cinema in Welwyn Garden City town centre
  2. 5 Kaiser Chiefs to perform extra show at Pub in the Park 2022 in St Albans
  3. 6 Crane hire company with Welwyn Garden City depot goes into administration
  4. 7 Campaigners hit out at Spectator’s ‘the folly of garden cities’ piece
  5. 8 Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing Hertfordshire teenager
  6. 9 Red panda Tilly gives birth to ‘miracle’ cub at Paradise Wildlife Park one month after passing of partner Nam Pang
  7. 10 City fans quip 'worse start than Manchester United' after Kempston thrashing

Then at 8.45pm, the firework display will begin with a 10-minute display set to music and five-minute intervals between each show. After the last show ends, the audience will be able to text vote who had the best firework display on the day. 

Once the main show is over, MLE Pyrotechnics will fire a closing display 10 minutes later and the results of the show will be announced afterwards. Gates for entry to the event will close by 7.30pm. 

To find out more details on the show and parking, go to: hatfield-house.co.uk/event/firework-champions/

Hatfield House
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Shooting stars over some trees in the dark.

Environment News

Where you can see the Perseid meteor shower in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Hertfordshire County Council has warned of floods if thunderstorms hit the county after a long dry spell (File picture)

Hertfordshire Weather

Hertfordshire under Met Office yellow warning for storms

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
She is well known in Welwyn Garden City and you may remember her as the woman who would offer to sit by your dog.  

Charity Fundraiser

Family raises funeral funds for mum who was known for helping others

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Fires

Warning issued over park fires as hot weather continues

Dan Mountney

person