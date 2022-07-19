WHBC to host first ever Hatfield Community Fair

The first-ever Hatfield Community Fair is taking place in the town next week - and everyone is invited to come along for what promises to be a fantastic family day out.

Organised by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, the inaugural event will be held in White Lion Square on Saturday July 23 and will see fun activities, demonstrations, performances and community information for all age groups to enjoy.

From 11am-4pm on the day, attendees will be able to connect with organisations, charities and groups which provide a wide range of support services to the local community.

Hatfield Library will also be opening its doors, providing information on other local facilities, as well as talking about health and wellbeing, skills and employment and environmental awareness, as well as food sourcing and waste.

The event will also include interactive demonstrations staged by local clubs, along with fun activities to get involved in, including special giveaways for prizes including Fitbits.

The community fair aims to give residents a taste of how Hatfield groups are operating for stronger, more resilient neighbourhoods. It will look at how people can get more involved in activities like seed planting.

For entertainment, Britain’s Got Talent’s semi-finalist, nine-year-old singer Immi Davis, who also sang at the Welwyn Hatfield Youth Awards, will be performing at the event.

The Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Cllr Barbara Fitzsimon, will be attending the fair at around 2.30pm.

Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member, leisure and community, said: “There really will be something for everyone, with interactive demonstrations and support information not to mention entertainment for all the family – you can even get your booster vaccination if you wish! There’s a really exciting mix of things going on and I can’t wait to go along and get involved – I hope you, our residents and visitors, will do also.”

More details about the event can be found at one.welhat.gov.uk/events