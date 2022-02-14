News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
7 things to do in Welwyn Hatfield this February half-term

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 2:06 PM February 14, 2022
February half-term things to do

Welwyn Roman Baths, the De Havilland Aircraft Musuem and Mill Green Museum are among the attractions open this half-term. - Credit: Archant

Looking for something to do with the family this half-term? Here’s seven attractions in and around Welwyn Hatfield to enjoy this week.

1. Stanborough Park

Stanborough Lakes.

Stanborough Park near Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: WHBC

Set in 26 acres of picturesque countryside near Welwyn Garden City, Stanborough Park provides the perfect spot for a half-term walk.

There is plenty for all the family to do, with two lakes, water sport activities, fishing spots, a nature trail and much more to enjoy.

If you want a day out of the house and in the fresh air, look no further than Stanborough Park.

2. De Havilland Aircraft Museum

The Mosquito Prototype at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: de Havilland Aircraft Museum

The Mosquito Prototype at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. - Credit: de Havilland Aircraft Museum

Despite being in London Colney, the De Havilland Aircraft Museum celebrates the company synonymous with Hatfield.

With plenty of aircraft from the company’s storied history, including multiple Mosquitos, there will also be a quiz trail, craft sessions and games put on during half-term.

3. Hatfield House

A tour guide from Hatfield House was a special guest at a meeting of Tuesday Allsorts.

Hatfield House. - Credit: Supplied by Hatfield House

One of Hertfordshire’s most iconic buildings, Hatfield House is home of the seventh Marquess and Marchioness of Salisbury and their family, and it’s been owned by the Cecil family for more than four centuries.

While the park, house and gardens are closed until later this year, the Stable Yard Shops are open, as is the Coach House Kitchen from Tuesday to Sunday.

It is advised that visitors check the opening hours of the Stable Yard Shops with individual retailers.

4. Campus West

RollerCity in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council

Campus West is fun for all the family. - Credit: Archant

Looking for something fun to do with the children? Campus West in Welwyn Garden City could be just what you’re after.

With The Cinema, Roller City, Soft Play City and Humphrey’s Café and Lounge, there’s so much to see and do for all the family right in the middle of the town centre.

5. Welwyn Roman Baths

The main concourse at Welwyn Roman Baths.

The main concourse at Welwyn Roman Baths. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Hertfordshire has a rich Roman history, and that includes the baths near Welwyn village.

Discovered by archaeologists in 1960, the site is a small part of a larger Roman villa known as Dicket Mead, dating from around 250AD.

Open Monday to Friday from 1pm to 4pm, the Welwyn Roman Baths provide a great educational day out.

6. Mill Green Museum

Mill Green Museum and Mill.

Mill Green Museum and Mill. - Credit: Tony Prezio, Hitchin TV

Hatfield’s Mill Green Museum gives you the chance to see history in action with their working watermill.

Dating back to the 17th century, there is also a museum to help take you back in time.

7. Northaw Great Wood

Been to Stanborough Park before and looking for somewhere new to walk? Give Northaw Great Wood a go.

The 216-hectare site was once part of a huge Norman wood, with the birch, oak and hornbeam trees now providing the perfect backdrop for a walk in the sunshine.

