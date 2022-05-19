News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Teddy bears picnic for half-term at open farm

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 3:15 PM May 19, 2022
There is a teddy bears picnic this half-term at Woodland Ranch, at Tewin Hill Farm in Tewin.

If you go down to the farm this half-term, you can be sure of a big surprise...

Woodland Ranch, at Tewin Hill Farm in Tewin, will be holding its first teddy bears picnic event from 10am-3pm every day between May 28 and June 4, so why not bring your teddy along to join in the fun?

You can also say hello to their goats, sheep, miniature pigs, Shetland ponies, alpaca, cows, emus and rhea, visit the lamb pen, feed the goats, and enjoy the woodland play area, pedal tractor track, tractor trailer ride and sculpture trail.

Food and drink is available, and admission is just £8 per person, with under 2s free. No booking is required, and cash and card payments are accepted on the gate.

