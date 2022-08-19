News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Enjoy the inflatables and games at Fun in the Park this summer

Gopika Madhu

Published: 3:00 PM August 19, 2022
A young lad tries his skill at riding the bucking bull at Fun in the Park

Fun in the Park has returned with a free summery day out for you and your family to enjoy. 

Oakmere Park in Potters Bar will host the event on Monday, August 22 from noon to 4pm. 

You can look forward to a day filled with free inflatables and games, thanks to Hertsmere Family Centres and Emergency Services.  

If you did not get enough from just one event, Fun in the Park will also host these events in Borehamwood in Meadow Park on Tuesday, August 23 and in Bushey in King George Recreation Ground on Wednesday, August 24 from noon as well.  

Register for the free event here: https://tinyurl.com/3673f839.

