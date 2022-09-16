Hatfield House hosting final Firework Champions of 2022
- Credit: Mat Lawrence
The final Firework Champions of 2022 will see three leading pyrotechnics teams battling it at Hatfield House.
This competition will be the last instalment in this year’s Firework Champions catalogue of events, and takes place on Saturday September 24.
After travelling across the UK, Firework Champions will welcome three pyrotechnics teams vying to impress an audience with their unique firework displays for the last time this year.
Cambridge Fireworks, Flashpoint Fireworks and Firework Crazy will compete for the audience’s votes through an innovative SMS system created by organisers MLE Pyrotechnics.
Mat Lawrence, managing director at MLE Pyrotechnics, said: “We’re going to go out with a bang at our final Firework Champions event of 2022! Hatfield House is a perfect venue for such a grand finale as its huge 40 acres of land provides a massive space for us to work in.
“Not only that, but our visitors can relax while also enjoying the fireworks! So, whether you’re a firework fan or not, there’s plenty to do when you’re here over at Firework Champions!”
This final event starts at 4pm with funfair rides, a bouncy castle and more, then the DroneSwarm warm-up act will start at 8.30pm.
Most Read
- 1 Ex-pupil launches £300,000 compensation claim against school over serious elbow injury
- 2 Megan's restaurant to open in former Halfords unit
- 3 Woman in her 70s robbed outside Hatfield Tesco
- 4 Paedophile duped by police sting at Galleria
- 5 Welwyn Hatfield bin collections 'move forward' for Queen's funeral
- 6 Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Lisa Snowdon through to semi-finals week as contestants cook for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance
- 7 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 8 Man in his 80s dies during crash with wall of Welwyn Garden City property
- 9 WGC pedestrian and cycle improvements experience delays
- 10 Former Oaklands College student makes it onto Forbes 30 list
At 8.45pm, the main event begins with each team presenting a 10-minute fireworks display.
The larger scale closing display will take place at 9.40pm and the winning team is announced at 9.55pm to cap off the Firework Champions 2022 tour of events.
Mat added: “This whole experience has been phenomenal from start to finish, so we can’t wait for the final show to begin - although it sadly means no more events for the rest of 2022! However, next year promises to be just as exciting! This show is going to be amazing!”
You can book your ticket for the Firework Champions at www.fireworkchampions.co.uk.