Family fun day back with a bang after three years

A popular family fun day is set to make a spectacular return after a three-year hiatus.

Green Lanes Primary School will be holding their fun day on June 12 for the first time since the pandemic and promises this year's event will be bigger and better than ever.

The day will include some fantastic special attractions including an inflatable assault course, bumper cars and mega slide in addition to the traditional stalls you would expect such as face painting and tombola.

Some of the new features this year include a mobile farm, bungee run, and wrecking ball for the thrill seekers.

If you're looking for refreshments after all this strenuous activity, there will be a barbecue, samosas, bar, Pimm's tent, candy floss and ice cream to quench your thirst and fill your stomach.

Green Lanes family fun day returns this June. - Credit: GLSA

There are also plenty of prizes to be won in the Grand Prize Draw. including a laptop, £100 cash, a meal for two at The Plough in Sleapshyde, cinema tickets, a Farr Brew brewery tour and voucher for Eli’s at The Galleria.

Jen Lomas, chair of the Green Lanes School Association said: “We are so excited to have the summer family fun day running again this year. The kids have really missed this big event in the calendar, and it is a wonderful chance to have some great fun whilst raising needed funds. This kind of community event, open to all local families, has a real feel-good factor.

"A massive thank you to all the local companies who have supported us, and to Protech Solutions Ltd for donating the star prize. This is a community event with fun for all the family.

"Money raised helps provide equipment for the school and over the years has helped provide playground equipment and a school mini bus, enhancing the learning experience for the children and supporting their families. We are currently fundraising to provide iPads for the use in classrooms."

The Green Lanes family fun day is on Sunday June 12 from 12noon to 3pm at the school site in Hatfield Garden Village. £1 suggested donation from adults, children free.