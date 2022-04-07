Batman guarding the entrance to Knebworth House - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

Knebworth House, Park and Gardens will be welcoming visitors throughout the Easter holidays.

The Hertfordshire estate is open daily until Monday, April 18, from 10.30am to 5pm.

The popular Easter Trail returns over the long Easter Bank Holiday weekend — from Good Friday, April 15 to Easter Monday, April 18.

The garden at Knebworth House - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

There's also the glorious gardens to admire with their spring blooms, the Dinosaur Trail for kids to explore, and three intriguing new exhibitions looking at Knebworth's rock history, the estate on screen, and the Lytton family's links to India.

Managing director Martha Lytton Cobbold said: "The Park and Gardens are looking spectacular this spring.

"After two very difficult years of spring lockdowns and isolation it is wonderful to share the season with visitors again and see families, couples and friends reconnecting and enjoying the blossom and daffodils in our gardens.

"We are particularly looking forward to holding our first Easter Trail since 2019, which was always an event our younger visitors thoroughly enjoyed."

Knebworth House - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House





Here's 5 things you can enjoy on a family day out at Knebworth House, Park & Gardens this Easter.

1. The Easter Trail

Knebworth's popular Easter Trail will be taking place over the long Bank Holiday weekend (April 15–April 18).

Follow the Trail around Knebworth Gardens, which are blooming with spring blossom, to gather all the Easter clues and solve the word jumble at the end to win a prize.

There are also some fun seasonal craft activities taking place from noon to 3pm that all visitors are welcome to take part in over the Bank Holiday weekend.





2. Dinosaur Trail

One of the dinosaurs in the Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth House, Park & Gardens. - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

Lurking among Knebworth's gardens are all sorts of prehistoric creatures.

The Dinosaur Trail in the Wilderness Garden is very popular with younger visitors, with life-sized dinosaurs grazing among the shrubbery.

Exploring the woodland paths, children can learn about the T-Rex, the woolly mammoth and other fascinating prehistoric creatures.





3. Exhibitions

Noel Gallagher said during Oasis' concerts at Knebworth: 'This is history, right here, right now. This is history.' - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

There are some great new additions to Knebworth House this year.

Last month saw the opening of a newly refurbished Exhibition Space showcasing some of the stories that make Knebworth House so unique.

The new exhibition area is split into three areas.

Liam Gallagher said during Oasis' 1996 concerts: 'Knebworth, mad for it yeah?' - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

Knebworth House is known as ‘The Stately Home of Rock’.

‘Rock History’ showcases the history of Knebworth festivals and concerts from artists including The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Oasis and Robbie Williams.

As Noel Gallagher said at Oasis' legendary 1996 gigs: "This is history, right here, right now! This is history."

'Batman' at Knebworth House - Credit: Knebworth House

‘On Location at Knebworth House’ shows the journey Knebworth House has been on as a film location.

Highlights include Tim Burton's Batman movie with Michael Keaton playing the Caped Crusader, Netflix's award-winning series The Crown, and the Oscar-winning The King’s Speech starring Colin Firth.

You can learn more about 'The Lytton Family in India' in the Exhibition Space at Knebworth House - Credit: Knebworth House

The final section, ‘The Lytton Family in India’, tells the interesting story of the Lytton family’s connection with Indian history.

It includes a collection of unique treasures, photographs, robes and mementoes from the family's time and travels in India from the 1870s to the 1920s.

Access to the exhibitions is included in a House ticket.

Itmad-ud-Daulah in India 1926. - Credit: Knebworth House

A photograph from 1924 from ‘The Lytton Family in India’ exhibition at Knebworth House. - Credit: Knebworth House

4. Adventure Playground

Fort Knebworth at Knebworth Park - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

Knebworth House have also introduced a brand new piece of play equipment at the Adventure Playground aimed at younger children.

For toddlers, just outside the big Fort Knebworth, is the new ‘Mini Fort’.

This was installed at the start of the season and has already been a hit with younger visitors.

The new Mini Fort at Knebworth - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House





5. Roam the Park

The historic deer park at Knebworth covers over 250 acres, and the Park is a perfect setting for families to enjoy a picnic and walks during the open season.





Knebworth ticket details

All tickets over the Easter period and the Easter Trail will include access to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground, Fort Knebworth and Dinosaur Trail.

Tickets that include access to Knebworth House can also be purchased.

Tickets pre-booked online are currently on sale at a discounted rate, full priced tickets are also available to purchase on arrival.

Tickets to Knebworth Park and Gardens start at £11.50 and are available at www.knebworthhouse.com.

A 2022 season ticket allows free entry to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground and Dinosaur Trail on all open days, as well as free access to many great events, including the Easter Trail and Father’s Day Medieval Jousting.

Other benefits include 10 per cent off all refreshments in The Garden Terrace Tea Room, 10 per cent discount on selected purchases in the gift shop, and 10 per cent off exclusive bookings at Knebworth Barns.