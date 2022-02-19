The Dogs and Daffs charity dog walk and fun dog show returns to Hatfield House on Sunday, March 20. - Credit: Supplied by Dogs and Daffs

Put your best foot forward at a popular charity dog walk set to return to Hatfield next month.

The Dogs and Daffs Day is back at Hatfield House on Sunday, March 20 – and it’s going to be bigger and better than before.

After two years away due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sixth Dogs and Daffs fundraiser will once again be held in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home in aid of Digswell Place Group Riding for Disabled Association.

Sue Clarke, chair of Digswell Place Group RDA, said: “We’re delighted to be able to run our popular Dogs & Daffs event again after a two-year absence.

"It’s such an important fundraiser for us, especially after the past couple of years.

"The money raised will help us continue to provide rides to our 100-plus disabled riders, who are glad to be back in the saddle and enjoying the therapeutic benefits of riding with the RDA again.”

Jess and Freddie at a previous Dogs and Daffs event. - Credit: Archant / Karyn Haddon

Digswell Place Group RDA has teamed up with the Stable Yard at Hatfield House to stage the event again.

Money raised from previous days has funded specialist saddles, additional therapeutic rides and has also paid for new field shelters and riding hats.

During Dogs and Daffs 2022 walkers will be able to enjoy Hatfield Park exclusively for a small donation to the charity and dog lovers will be able to enter into a fun dog show.

Not only that, there will be doggy displays plus scurry racing for visitors to take part in – again for a small donation to the charity.

Titch in action at a previous Dogs and Daffs day. - Credit: Archant / Karyn Haddon

Sue added: “This is a great opportunity for everyone to enjoy a fabulous family day out with their canine companions and help raise money for a local charity which works with local people.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received over the last few years from visitors and event sponsors and look forward to another successful day in 2022.”

This year visitors will be able to buy early bird tickets at a reduced rate online at www.dogsanddaffs.weebly.com.

Digswell Place Group RDA is run by volunteers and relies entirely on fundraising efforts. The annual running cost for the Digswell Place stables is in the region of £60,000 – all of which has to be raised through donations.

There are 14 specially trained horses and ponies providing rides for adults and children with any kind of disability.

For more on the charity, visit www.digswellplacerda.org.uk







