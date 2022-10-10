News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Enjoy Dinos After Dark at Paradise Wildlife Park and have a pumpkin-tastic time at the Hertfordshire zoo

Alan Davies

Published: 7:41 PM October 10, 2022
Dinos After Dark returns to World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Dinos After Dark returns to World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

The hugely popular Dinos After Dark event is back at Paradise Wildlife Park this month for another exclusive after-hours adventure.

Dinos After Dark will be running at the Hertfordshire zoo on select dates in late October, from October 21 to October 30, during the spooktacular Halloween season.

Dinos After Dark returns to World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Dinos After Dark returns to World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Take a prehistoric walk with over 40 life-size, moving and roaring dinosaurs as they come to life in the moonlight over the weekends of October 21-23 and October 28-30.

The event will run from 5.30pm to 8.30pm each night, with members of Paradise Wildlife Park being offered a discounted ticket price of £12, with general admissions tickets at £14. 

Under-2s will be free to enter at the gate with proof of identification.

Dinos After Dark returns to World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Dinos After Dark returns to World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park.

World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park.

You can also enjoy a pumpkin-tastic adventure at Paradise Wildlife Park this half-term.

This October watch as an autumnal overlay transforms the zoo in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, in a fun and colourful way.

There will be plenty of seasonal photo opportunities at World of Animals at Paradise Wildlife Park 

There will be plenty of seasonal photo opportunities at World of Animals at Paradise Wildlife Park

A red panda with a pumpkin at Paradise Wildlife Park.

A red panda with a pumpkin at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Take part in Paradise's pumpkin-tastic trail across the site, learning all about the animals that may sometimes seem scary but are truly marvellous.

A spider on a pumpkin at Paradise Wildlife Park.

A spider on a pumpkin at Paradise Wildlife Park.

You can also visit the Broxbourne-based zoo's World of Animals and witness the creatures getting into the seasonal spirit themselves.

Even ‘Little Red’, PWP's endangered red panda cub, is even getting into the spirit and may even make the cutest appearance of the season.

Red panda cub 'Little Red' at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Red panda cub 'Little Red' at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Visit the Land of the Tigers and keep an eye out to see if Paradise's two Amur tigers are enjoying some terrific pumpkin enrichment.

An Amur tiger enjoying some pumpkin enrichment at Paradise Wildlife Park.

An Amur tiger enjoying some pumpkin enrichment at Paradise Wildlife Park.

In the reptiles' Temple of Angkor even the largest Anaconda on display in the UK gets into the season.

With multiple autumnal photo opportunities for you to enjoy, and to make some fang-tastic memories with, tag Paradise Wildlife Park in your posts across the social platforms for the zoo to join in the fun, too!

Halloween at Paradise Wildlife Park 

Halloween at Paradise Wildlife Park

An owl at Paradise Wildlife Park in front of a pumpkin.

An owl at Paradise Wildlife Park in front of a pumpkin.

White Lion Zuri with a pumpkin at Paradise Wildlife Park.

White Lion Zuri with a pumpkin at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Camels Mo and Navas enjoying some pumpkin enrichment at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Camels Mo and Navas enjoying some pumpkin enrichment at Paradise Wildlife Park.

