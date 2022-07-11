It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

A stunning illuminated after-dark Christmas trail will light up Hatfield Park this festive season.

Tickets to new event Christmas at Hatfield Park are now on sale for a spectacular seasonal trail running between Friday, November 25 and Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Visitors to the historic Hertfordshire park this Christmas will discover sparkling tunnels of light.

They will be able to walk under giant baubles and beneath glistening trees drenched in jewel-like colour as a million twinkling lights and seasonal sounds transform the estate’s grounds.

For a moment of reflection, pause at mesmerising flickering flames in the fire garden, gaze at the larger-than-life illuminations and, to make a moment to remember, don’t forget to glimpse Father Christmas along the way.

Fire Garden by Culture Creative at a previous Christmas trail. - Credit: Richard Haughton for Sony Music.

The lights will be choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved seasonal music, transforming Hatfield House’s majestic parkland into a magical winter wonderland.

Built by Robert Cecil, in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth I’s childhood residence, Hatfield House is home to countless precious artefacts, collected over the centuries by the Cecil family.

Christmas at Hatfield Park is brought to you by Sony Music, and the trail is created by Culture Creative.

Matthew Findlay, head of UK trails for Sony Music/Raymond Gubbay Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to launch a unique new Christmas lights trail at this iconic historical house, our planning and preparation is well under way.

"There will be plenty to wow and surprise all visitors, young and old!”

Independent street food vendors will bring a delicious twist with tasty treats on offer to round off the seasonal extravaganza.

Christmas Cathedral on a previous light trail. - Credit: Phil Wilkinson. For Sony Music.

Open from 4.30pm, last entry will be at 8pm, and the event closes at 10pm.

There's limited capacity for each session with timed entry, and early booking is advised.

Advanced tickets cost from £24 adults, £17 children, and family £78 (2 adults and 2 children). There's free entry for carers and children aged 2 and under.

Visit http://christmasathatfieldpark.co.uk for more details.



