Christmas light switch-on is back in Hatfield

The big Christmas lights switch-on is back in Welwyn Hatfield after three years and with a promise of more entertainment than ever before.

Prior to lighting-up, Welwyn Hatfield’s rising star, 10-year-old Immi Davis will be performing the headline slot on the big stage at 6pm on Saturday November 26.

Starting at 2pm, the big stage in White Lion Square will host multiple other local acts, along with an area in Market Square specifically for music and dance from community groups representing the town’s diversity.

Santa and his elves will also be welcoming little ones into their grotto in a different part of the Market Square.

From midday, there will be roaming street entertainers to bring the festive fun to children and adults with Christmas-themed activities in stalls, festive phots with giant snow globe backgrounds, as well as craft workshops and face painting.

On Saturday December 3, there will also be a Christmas-themed farmers’ market in White Lion Square with fresh and local produce, along with Christmas themed treats.

The council will also be encouraging people to do all their Christmas shopping locally and you can let them know if you do, through Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.