Published: 8:41 AM October 21, 2021

Paradise Wildlife Park's Tyler, Aaron and Cam Whitnall will return in a new series of One Zoo Three for CBBC. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

One Zoo Three will return to Hertfordshire's Paradise Wildlife Park for a second series on CBBC.

Brothers Cam, Tyler and Aaron Whitnall are back with a brand-new run of One Zoo Three on the children's television channel.

Join the brothers as they take on new adventures around Paradise Wildlife Park in the heart of Hertfordshire, as well as introducing sister charity, The Big Cat Sanctuary, based in Kent.

Tyler, Aaron and Cam Whitnall with meerkats at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

The new series of One Zoo Three will premiere on CBBC in 2022.

Series producer Tim Duck said: "Cam, Tyler and Aaron are passionate about sharing their amazing animal knowledge and conservation work with audiences of all ages.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a pleasure collaborating with them on such an important and exciting series for CBBC."

Filmed on location at Paradise Wildlife Park, One Zoo Three brings into your home the hard work and passion that goes into the running of a zoo in a fun and educational way.

Tyler Whitnall with one of the red pandas as Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Tyler Whitnall said: "We are really proud to have a new series of CBBC’s One Zoo Three commissioned and excited by how much bigger and better this one will be to the first.

"It has made a great impact on Paradise Wildlife Park and has provided a real insight on what good zoos do for the animals in their care and in the wild.

"My brothers and I hope to inspire more children to become conservationists and get involved with protecting and learning more about nature and wildlife."

Tyler, Aaron and Cam Whitnall at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

With over 800 rare and exotic animals, there is never a dull moment at the zoo in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne.

The show will also take viewers behind the scenes at the exciting new additions coming to Paradise Wildlife Park and the small cat’s project at The Big Cat Sanctuary.

Currently in production and scheduled for transmission in 2022, True To Nature's cameras capture the behind-the-scenes antics of the brothers.

The themed episodes also delve deeper into animals’ behaviour, diets, and physiology through a series of new strands.

The Whitnall brothers at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Animal expert Aaron will test the audience’s knowledge through Fact or Fake, in Whose Poo? Tyler will get down and dirty to work out who did what poo, and Cam shares some of the amazing animal antics he’s captured on Cam’s Cam.

Cam Whitnall said: "I can't tell you how excited I am for the new series of CBBC's One Zoo Three!

"We've been blown away by the incredible response from the first series and can't wait to show you what we have planned for this one.

Cam Whitnall at the Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

"Not only will it feature our zoo, Paradise Wildlife Park, but we'll also be introducing our second charity, The Big Cat Sanctuary.

"My brothers and I hope to engage and educate our supporters on what we do at both charities as well as conservation around the world and hope to inspire the next generation of conservationists."

Cam Whitnall with one of the meerkats at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

With 26 episodes, each 22 minutes long, viewers are going to be able to watch never-before-seen behind-the-scenes antics and the true dedication and care that goes into running two animal charities.

Shot over a period of 12 months, the show follows the brothers' daily adventures as they welcome new arrivals to the zoo, avert potential disasters and clean up mountains of poo.

Having grown up with many of the exotic animals that share their home, the brothers have a very special connection with these furry, feathery, and clawed residents.

Conservation and animal welfare is at the heart of everything the Whitnalls do at the zoo, but it’s not just conservation here on their doorstep.

Aaron, Cam and Tyler Whitnall with a tapir at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Cameras follow them as they check out some of the latest projects happening around the globe and hear the emotional stories from those working to protect animals at risk of extinction.

Aaron Whitnall said: "We want to inspire people of all ages to care for all wildlife and the planet we call home through fun.

Aaron Whitnall at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

"Thanks to CBBC and True To Nature we are able to show the work that goes into conserving species around the world through good zoos, epic adventures, and some brotherly banter.

"We hope this new series of One Zoo Three will introduce viewers to host of species they may never have heard of before, show how accredited zoos operate and how everyone can have a positive impact on the natural world."

Cletus, a West African Dwarf Crocodile at the Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Cam Whitnall

TV cameras have already filmed the arrival of Cletus, a West African Dwarf Crocodile at the zoo.

One of the world’s smallest species of crocodile, it’s currently listed as vulnerable, and the brothers hope to find him a mate over the coming year.

On September 15, The Big Cat Sanctuary's resident snow leopard, Laila, gave birth to a beautiful and healthy male cub. Cameras will be following the first year of his precious life.

Laila was partnered with Yarko as a breeding pair, and this is their second time siring cubs.

The two were successful in 2019 and gave birth to two boys, Koshi and Khumbu.

Koshi has already moved onto another collection as part of the breeding programme and Khumbu’s upcoming move is also covered in the show.

Cam Whitnall with one of the red pandas at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

One Zoo Three executive producer Wendy Darke said: "I am delighted to be working with Cam, Tyler and Aaron on this innovative and ambitious new nature series for CBBC which will delight our younger viewers and inspire them to find out more about the natural world and connect with the need to value and protect it in an entertaining and heartfelt way."

In September, BIAZA (British & Irish Association of Zoos & Aquariums) presented the brothers with a BIAZA Hero Award in recognition of their outstanding contribution and work on One Zoo Three, inspiring a new generation and bringing joy to families during lockdown.

Cam, Tyler and Aaron Whitnall at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

You can catch up now on previous episodes on BBC iPlayer ahead of more wild adventures with Cam, Tyler and Aaron in 2022.

Paradise Wildlife Park / The Zoological Society of Hertfordshire is situated seven miles from Junction 25 of the M25. The Big Cat Sanctuary is in the heart of the Kent countryside in Smarden and is set in 32 acres of grassland.

Paradise Wildlife Park's Tyler Whitnall. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

The Whitnall brothers at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

A new series of One Zoo Three is coming to CBBC in 2022 featuring Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park



