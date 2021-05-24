News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do >

Motor on down to Hertford for return of popular free Cars at the Castle event

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:01 PM May 24, 2021   
The last Cars at the Castle event held in 2019.

The last Cars at the Castle event held in Hertford in 2019. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

All roads will lead to Hertford Castle next month for automotive enthusiasts with the return of the popular Cars at the Castle event. 

The annual Hertford Town Council community event on Sunday, June 6 will be the first back on the Castle Lawn following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

This family-friendly free car show in the picturesque castle grounds will have hot and cold food concessions and a bar.

The cars will be exhibited on the lawn, with Hertford Castle as their backdrop.

Motors on the Castle Lawn at the 2019 Cars at the Castle event in Hertford.

Motors on the Castle Lawn at the 2019 Cars at the Castle event in Hertford. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

The COVID-19 secure event will run from noon to 4pm.

Historic Hertford Castle will be closed to the public on this occasion, but with over 35 cars to look at there will still be plenty to see.

The range of vehicles on the day will include Porsche, Ford, Triumph, Lotus, Cadillac and Toyota among others, all of varying ages.

Most Read

  1. 1 New fine dining restaurant launches at Hatfield House
  2. 2 Top gear! Supercars drive into Knebworth for Petrolheadonism event
  3. 3 Fraudsters jailed for police officer scam targeting vulnerable people
  1. 4 Pub owners named among UK’s top employers
  2. 5 'It felt like being stalked' - police to pay £35,000 compensation after officer's gross misconduct
  3. 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  4. 7 Welwyn Garden City gymnast selected for Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships
  5. 8 Visitor ban lifted at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
  6. 9 Welwyn Garden City's Barn Theatre prepares for comeback season after extended lockdown closure
  7. 10 £45,000 cannabis factory discovered by police

During the event, the Mayor of Hertford, Cllr Bob Deering, will be judging and awarding trophies to the car owners.

The 2019 Cars at the Castle event held in the grounds of Hertford Castle.

The 2019 Cars at the Castle event held in the grounds of Hertford Castle. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

The categories include best paint work, best interior, best post-1970 car, best pre-1970 car, best British, and best foreign car.

Councillor Deering said: “I had the honour of judging the cars the last time we held Cars at the Castle so I know from first-hand experience that it’s a great event.

"We get a terrific range of vehicles and some very nice owners and car enthusiasts, too. It’s a really enjoyable afternoon so do come along if you can.”


In line with government guidance, amendments to the event will be taken to enable visitors to safely attend this motor show.

These include the introduction of a one-way system, allowing visitors to view each exhibit and ensuring everyone remains at a safe social distance.

Guests will be allowed to enter the event in groups of up to 10 friends and family at a time, and will be expected to adhere to social distancing rules at all times.

Visitors will also be required to provide details for test and trace as per government guidelines.

Organisers are awaiting further clarification and government guidance to see whether any further alterations or relaxation of rules are needed.

For more details, visit www.hertford.gov.uk/events-listings/cars-at-the-castle-1/

Hertford News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

Police helicopter helps with arrest following reports of 'threatening'...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Ocado Welwyn Garden City

Ocado opens new development centre, creating 100 new jobs

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The Algarve Potters Bar

Lockdown Easing

First time restaurant owner optimistic after difficult first year

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A1(m) Hatfield Tunnel

Low hanging cable in Hatfield tunnel closes A1(M)

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus