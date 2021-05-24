Published: 9:01 PM May 24, 2021

The last Cars at the Castle event held in Hertford in 2019. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

All roads will lead to Hertford Castle next month for automotive enthusiasts with the return of the popular Cars at the Castle event.

The annual Hertford Town Council community event on Sunday, June 6 will be the first back on the Castle Lawn following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

This family-friendly free car show in the picturesque castle grounds will have hot and cold food concessions and a bar.

The cars will be exhibited on the lawn, with Hertford Castle as their backdrop.

Motors on the Castle Lawn at the 2019 Cars at the Castle event in Hertford. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

The COVID-19 secure event will run from noon to 4pm.

Historic Hertford Castle will be closed to the public on this occasion, but with over 35 cars to look at there will still be plenty to see.

The range of vehicles on the day will include Porsche, Ford, Triumph, Lotus, Cadillac and Toyota among others, all of varying ages.

During the event, the Mayor of Hertford, Cllr Bob Deering, will be judging and awarding trophies to the car owners.

The 2019 Cars at the Castle event held in the grounds of Hertford Castle. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

The categories include best paint work, best interior, best post-1970 car, best pre-1970 car, best British, and best foreign car.

Councillor Deering said: “I had the honour of judging the cars the last time we held Cars at the Castle so I know from first-hand experience that it’s a great event.

"We get a terrific range of vehicles and some very nice owners and car enthusiasts, too. It’s a really enjoyable afternoon so do come along if you can.”



In line with government guidance, amendments to the event will be taken to enable visitors to safely attend this motor show.

These include the introduction of a one-way system, allowing visitors to view each exhibit and ensuring everyone remains at a safe social distance.

Guests will be allowed to enter the event in groups of up to 10 friends and family at a time, and will be expected to adhere to social distancing rules at all times.

Visitors will also be required to provide details for test and trace as per government guidelines.

Organisers are awaiting further clarification and government guidance to see whether any further alterations or relaxation of rules are needed.

For more details, visit www.hertford.gov.uk/events-listings/cars-at-the-castle-1/