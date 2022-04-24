Vintage vehicles will be on display at Cars at the Castle in Hertford on Sunday, May 15. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

Vintage vehicles, classic cars and magnificent motors will be on display at the first Hertford Castle community event of 2022.

The annual Hertford Town Council organised Cars at the Castle will take place on Sunday, May 15 from noon to 4pm.

This family-friendly event – a car show and Hertford Castle Open Day – is free for visitors to attend.

With over 50 cars due to exhibit, dating all the way back from 1913 right up to the present date, there promises to be something for everyone.

Vehicles on show will include Austin, Ford, Dodge, Porsche and Ferrari among many others.

The cars will be exhibited on the lawn, with Hertford Castle as their backdrop.

Hertford Castle will also be open to the public free of charge to explore on the day.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “Cars at the Castle is an event enjoyed by people of all ages, with Hertford Castle making a fantastic backdrop for the cars on display.

"The event will also be the first opportunity of the year to see inside Hertford Castle.

"It’s always surprising how many people living locally have not visited before, so if that applies to you, make 2022 the year you visit!”

The event will have hot and cold food concessions and a bar.

For the children there will be a bouncy castle, and there will also be live music throughout the afternoon.

Hertford Castle will open its doors to the public for the first time this year, offering access to the impressive and regal Downshire Suite, the Robing Room, and the Castle basement which features an armoury room, pillory, themed kitchen room, Shire Court Room and a prison cell.

During the day, the Mayor of Hertford, will be joined by event sponsors Gates and Johnson & Co to judge and award trophies to the car owners as part of the annual car competition.

Categories include best paint work, best interior, best post-1970 car, best pre-1970 car, best British, and best foreign car.

Event sponsors Johnson and Co said: “We have all missed this iconic Hertford event and we’re proud to support it this year along with the other sponsors and organisers.

"We’ll see you all on Sunday, May 15.”

A spokesperson for family owned and operated Ford dealer Gates said: "Gates are delighted to be sponsoring 'Cars at the Castle' in Hertford and will be present on the day with a selection of new Ford cars on display.

"Gates’ events team are also excited to see the array of classic cars that will be exhibiting and look forward to meeting local car enthusiasts as they judge and award trophies during the day.”