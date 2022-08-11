News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'Buy one get one free' offer at Knebworth Park & Gardens this summer

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM August 11, 2022
The view of Knebworth House from the Watchman's Tower.

The view of Knebworth House from the Watchman's Tower. - Credit: Knebworth House

With money tight for everyone at the moment, Knebworth Park & Gardens have introduce a 'Buy One Get One Free' offer for weekdays this summer.

The gardens at Knebworth House.

The gardens at Knebworth House. - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

Knebworth Park & Gardens are offering their visitors a special promotional deal to help make the most of the summer holidays.

You can buy one get one free on pre-booked single tickets, Monday to Friday, at Knebworth Park & Gardens with the voucher code KNEBOFFER.

This voucher code will work on a first come, first serve basis with a limited number of free tickets, so be sure to pre-book in advance and secure the offer to avoid disappointment.

Managing director Martha Lytton Cobbold said: “We are pleased to be bringing this fantastic offer for the Park & Gardens to our visitors and look forward to welcoming everyone over the next month.”

For more information and to pre-book tickets visit www.knebworthhouse.com

One of 72 life-size dinosaurs in the Wilderness Gardens at Knebworth House.

One of 72 life-size dinosaurs in the Wilderness Gardens at Knebworth House. - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

This is a limited offer and is for pre-booked orders only.

Orders are capped at one free ticket per order to give more people the opportunity to use the offer.

The voucher code will not be valid for events, weekends, Bank Holiday Monday or Knebworth House tickets.

Enjoying a day out at Knebworth Park & Gardens.

Enjoying a day out at Knebworth Park & Gardens. - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House


Here are 10 things to do at Knebworth Park & Gardens while using the ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer.

One of 72 life-size dinosaurs in the Wilderness Gardens at Knebworth House.

One of 72 life-size dinosaurs in the Wilderness Gardens at Knebworth House. - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

1. Venture into the Dinosaur Trail

The 72 life-sized dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures can be found grazing amongst the shrubbery. Exploring the woodland paths, children can learn about the T-Rex, the Woolly Mammoth and other fascinating creatures.

2. Have a picnic and play games in the Park

Pick a nice sunny day and head down to Knebworth Park for a picnic in the sunshine. Fly a kite, play ball games and enjoy some downtime.

3. Spend the day at the Adventure Playground

The Adventure Playground is a great destination for young visitors. Children can play all day on the swings, slides, play equipment and splash-play water feature.

4. Become Queen or King of the Castle in Fort Knebworth.

Kids will also love ‘Fort Knebworth’, a wooden adventure fortress where youngsters can climb the fortress and slide back down on the slides.

The view of Knebworth House from the Watchman's Tower.

The view of Knebworth House from the Watchman's Tower. - Credit: Knebworth House

5. Enjoy the views from The Watchman’s Tower

Visitors are now able to access the Victorian Watchman’s Tower for the first time. The tower was originally used by the night Watchman, but has been out of use since the 1950s and has never been open to the public before. The views from the top are incredible.

6. Have lunch in the Garden Terrace Tea Room

Fancy a bite to eat? Head to the Garden Terrace Tea Room

Fancy a bite to eat? Head to the Garden Terrace Tea Room - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

Having fun can be thirsty work! The Garden Terrace Tea Room at Knebworth House offers delicious refreshments and food. Relax and enjoy a comforting cold drink, hot drink, snack, ice cream, cake or light lunch including salads, sandwiches, paninis and sausage rolls.

Enjoy a coffee and cookie at the Garden Terrace Tea Room.

Enjoy a coffee and cookie at the Garden Terrace Tea Room. - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

7. Get a photo in the Giant’s Chair

There are lots of fun selfie locations in Knebworth Park & Gardens, but the favourite has be the Giant’s Chair located in the entrance to the Dinosaur Trail.

8. Take joy in walking round the Rose Garden

Knebworth Gardens are fantastic to see in every season. The Rose Garden in particular is a fantastic site this time of year. 

9. Navigate to the centre of the Maze

The Knebworth Gardens Maze is the perfect height for children to explore while parents and carers can help navigate and find the right way to the centre of the Maze.

10. Spend quality time with Friends and Family

Knebworth Park and Gardens is a fantastic place to spend some quality time in the open-air with friends and family while enjoying the summer atmosphere.


