Live

Boris Johnson with stars of CBBC's One Zoo Three, Tyler and Cam Whitnall, at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family visited Hertfordshire's Paradise Wildlife Park earlier today (April 11).

Boris, wife Carrie and children Wilfred and Romy arrived just before noon for a quick visit to see the Herts wildlife park's brand new dinosaurs in the World of Dinosaurs attraction.

They ventured into the newly opened area, which displays the scariest dinosaur around, the Indominus Rex.

A Paradise Wildlife Park spokesperson said: "Boris and his family thoroughly enjoyed taking a trip back through the prehistoric era, witnessing over 40 life-size, moving and roaring spectacular animatronic dinosaurs!"

Boris Johnson with Paradise Wildlife Park CEO Lynn Whitnall and Peter Sampson, owner and Paradise Wildlife Park founder. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

As Boris and his family walked around Paradise Wildlife Park, they were greeted by many excited guests who the Prime Minister happily stopped multiple times to have a few photos with.

The wildlife park in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, last week revealed it will be changing its name to Hertfordshire Zoo for its 40th anniversary on April 1, 2024.

T-Rex jumping out scene in the World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park.

Indominus Rex in the World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Paradise Wildlife Park works strongly in animal conservation and the protection of species.

During his hour-long Easter holiday visit to PWP, Boris was able to meet the family who run Paradise Wildlife Park and discovered more about the work they do as a charity for wildlife, conservation and education.

Boris Johnson, centre, with Paradise Wildlife Park CEO Lynn Whitnall and Peter Sampson, Paradise Wildlife Park owner and founder, in the World of Dinosaurs. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Among those he met were founder and owner Peter Sampson, CEO Lynn Whitnall, and stars of CBBC's One Zoo Three, brothers Tyler and Cam Whitnall.

Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson, along with Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, met with patients and toured facilities at the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City.

Boris Johnson with stars of CBBC's One Zoo Three, Tyler and Cam Whitnall, Paradise Wildlife Park owner and founder Peter Sampson, and CEO Lynn Whitnall. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park



