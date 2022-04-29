News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Final chance to get Hatfield Battle Proms tickets before the price goes up

Alan Davies

Published: 9:39 PM April 29, 2022
The quintessential Battle Proms firework finale will feature in the concert's 25th anniversary.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Battle Proms concert series.

The popular picnic proms returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

An early booking offer ends at midnight Saturday, April 30, so now is the time to gather the troops and plan the summer party.

Book before May 1 at www.battleproms.com and save £6 per adult on the gate price. Tickets on the day are £50.

A highlight of the Hertfordshire social calendar, the Battle Proms are spectacular summer celebrations bringing a feast of sublime classical music and dramatic Spitfire, parachute, cavalry, and firework displays to stately homes around the UK, including Hertfordshire’s own Hatfield House.

This summer Battle Proms Picnic Concerts celebrate their 25th anniversary, their fifth year partnering with SSAFA – the Armed Forces charity, and their 21st annual concert in Hatfield Park.

Thousands of people attended the 2021 Battle Proms concert at Hatfield House.

The Battle Proms team, keenly aware that many classical works such as signature piece, Beethoven’s 'Battle Symphony', were written to commemorate battles in which lives were lost, decided several years ago to use their concerts as a platform to support armed forces charities.

To date they have raised an incredible £504,600 through audience donations and contributions from concert profits.

In 2018, organisers joined forces with SSAFA, who provide lifelong support to our Forces and their families. In the last five years the partnership has raised over £169,000 for SSAFA’s vital work.

The quintessential Battle Proms firework finale will feature in the concert's 25th anniversary.

The Battle Proms returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, July 16, with all the action taking place in the leafy and historic Queen Elizabeth Oak Field.

A spokesperson said: "We are so proud to be celebrating our 25th year of hosting spectacular summer concerts in stunning stately locations, especially in a year that marks Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee!

"We will be bringing all the Battle Proms sparkle you know and love to our concerts, from the vintage glamour of our warm-up act The Battle Proms Belles, right through to our exceptional musical firework finale."

For more on the Battle Proms, visit www.battleproms.com

