Now, more than ever, there are opportunities for less-abled bodied people or those who struggle to access learning to go out and lead an active life within the community, helping both their physical and mental well-being in the process.

There are plenty of inclusive activities available across Welwyn Hatfield and further afield for people with additional needs, and here are just a handful of different options:

Horse riding – Digswell Place Stables, located in Welwyn Garden City, is a purpose-built riding stable for adults and children with most kinds of disability, run entirely by volunteers. It offers holistic therapy and the physiological advantages of being out in the open air, benefiting both health, self-confidence and general well-being. At present, about 140 people are enrolled to ride with the group and about 80 ride each week. The majority have learning difficulties from mild to severe, and most come in groups from their school or day centre, but individuals can also be catered for.To discover more about Digswell Place, visit digswellplacerda.org.uk Jacqui riding Darraugh at the Digswell Place stable - Credit: Country Court

Music24– Specialising in providing community music therapy to groups, community choirs, singing cafés and one-to-one sessions in Welwyn Hatfield, helping adults with disabilities to be both creative and social. The charity offers music therapy for elderly people with dementia, learning disabilities, mental health conditions and neuro-disabilities and also provides one-to-one support so they do not feel lonely and isolated. This includes group music therapy sessions led by a versatile team providing an opportunity to sing familiar songs, write/improvise new songs, play the drums and other percussion instruments, enabling people to explore the world of sound and ‘live in the now’. To find out more about Music24 and join in, go to music24.org.uk

Performing arts training – Arts programmes help bridge the gap to abstract thinking, nuance and more complex relationships. Offering support for youngsters aged from four to 18, Little Voices in Welwyn Garden City provides training in singing and drama to build confidence and promote personal and social development among children. These includes classes for those with shorter attention spans, to help tap into their concentration and learning abilities. To find out more about Little Voices, go to littlevoices.org.uk Arts programs help bridge the gap to more abstract thinking, nuance and more complex relationships. - Credit: Pixabay/Klimkin

Karate – There are opportunities to take part in small group lessons in Hatfield on Thursdays from 5.30-6.15pm, with Space a Hertfordshire-based charity supporting families of children and young people who are on the Autistic Spectrum (ASD), have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) or other neurodiverse conditions. Space has teamed up with Lea Valley Karate Academy to hold classes for children with SEND and their siblings. Find out more about Space at spaceherts.org.uk and to book a place with Space’s classes, email spacehertsevents@gmail.com

Swimming – Water has been a therapeutic tool for many years, and aquatic activities have a strong link to health enhancement. One2One swimming lessons in Lemsford Road, Hatfield, offer private classes for children to adults over 55. The lessons can also include training specific to individual needs as the coach has specialist training and can assist those with disabilities. To book a One2One lesson, go to one2oneswimminglessons.co.uk Water is used as a therapeutic tool and has a strong linkage with health enhancement. - Credit: Pixabay