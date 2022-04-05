Here are nine days out for under £20 in and around Welwyn Hatfield - Credit: Various

Schools in Hertfordshire have broken up for the Easter holidays.

With a few weeks away from school, there are plenty of activities and opportunities to have an adventure in and around Welwyn Hatfield, even on a budget.

Here are nine things to do which cost less than £20 per ticket in and around Welwyn Hatfield.

1. Hatfield Park

Price: Gardens and park only - £12 per adult, £6 per child (£40 family with two adults and up to four children).

What? The whole family can get lost in acres of gardens and parkland on the outskirts of Hatfield.

The park and its royal history date to the 1400s, when a bishop's palace stood on the site. Hatfield House later became the childhood and favourite home of Queen Elizabeth I.

Today, frolic like a monarch in the historic gardens, picnic in the park, or check the calendar for a seasonal trail or event.

In 2022, the gardens have already opened, and Hatfield House opens on May 19.

Plan your visit online: https://www.hatfield-house.co.uk/

Hatfield House - the childhood and favourite home of Queen Elizabeth I - Credit: Hatfield House

2. Tewinbury

Price: Free, although some events may charge.

What? One of Hertfordshire Life's top picnic destinations, Tewinbury is a twitcher's paradise.

A two-storey hide is great for birdwatchers of all ages, just to the north of Welwyn Garden City.

Slightly further north, the Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust look after Tewin Orchard and Hopkyns Wood, where the trust hosts family badger-themed events throughout the year.

In the spring, spot badgers, apple blossom, deer and kites.

In the summertime, new flora emerges, before house martins, swallows and bullfinches gather in the reserve in the autumn and winter.

Plan your visit online: https://www.hertswildlifetrust.org.uk/

Badgers at Tewin Orchard - Credit: Michael Clark

3. Lee Valley White Water Centre

Price: From £15 per person.

What? Built for the London 2012 Olympics ten years ago, the Lee Valley White Water Centre is less than 30 minutes' from Hatfield.

The Hertfordshire venue hosts Explore Kayaking sessions for everyone aged eight and over, family fun on the paddleboards, and a Water Wipeout inflatable course from £15 per person.

There are also public paddling sessions on the Olympic and legacy courses, with equipment available for hire, as well as activities such as white water rafting and "hydrospeeding".

This ultimate Olympic experience is in Waltham Cross, near the M25 motorway.

Plan your visit online: https://www.better.org.uk/leisure-centre/lee-valley/white-water-centre/activities

The Lee Valley White Water Centre hosts activities and sessions all year round - Credit: Lee Valley Regional Park

4. Vertigo at Stanborough Park

Price: High ropes from £12.00

What? Set in Stanborough Park between Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City, this treetop adventure has activities for thrill seekers of all ages.

The Hawks View High Ropes course has more than 20 challenges which adventurers need to master - including the trapeze walk, a zip line and an "extreme" obstacle course.

This course is open to the elements, but Vertigo promises an "awesome adventure" for all visitors.

Vertigo Adventures is near the Stanborough Water Sports Centre, which features two lakes for sailing, kayaking, pedalos and open water swimming from £7.00.

Plan your visit online: https://www.vertigoadventures.co.uk/

Vertigo at Stanborough Park - Credit: Vertigo Adventures

5. Roller City at Campus West

Price: Varies by activity.

What? With a cinema, soft play area and café, Campus West in Welwyn Garden City is a whole day out.

As part of the experience, Roller City hosts bouncy castle and disco events - with plenty of bookable sessions in the Campus West online calendar.

This 1980s revival venue has something for everyone - small or big.

Plan your visit online: https://www.campuswest.co.uk/roller-city/

This 1980s revival experience in Welwyn hosts plenty of school holiday events - Credit: Roller City

6. Aldenham Country Park

Price: Farm trails from £6

What? This Elstree farmyard is less than half an hour from Hatfield.

Meet the cows, sheep, pigs, ducks, rabbits, chickens, turkeys, goats, geese, donkeys and other farmyard animals along the trail.

In the spring, the farm is bursting with new life, with chicks in the chick shed, lambs, piglets and calves.

There are family events throughout the school holidays.

Plan your visit online: https://www.aldenhamcountrypark.co.uk/

7. Knebworth House

Price: From £12.50 for park and gardens entry, with some cheaper tickets online.

What? This grand historic home and estate dates to the Tudor period, and is now one of Hertfordshire's most popular visitor attractions.

See plenty of old armour and grand rooms in the house, or picnic in the park.

The gardens feature a dinosaur trail - with 72 life-sized dinosaurs to find including the T-Rex and Woolly Mammoth.

Younger visitors can also create their own adventure at the Fort Knebworth playground.

Plan your visit online: https://www.knebworthhouse.com/

Dinosaur hunting on offer at Knebworth - Credit: Rob Ryd

8. Welwyn Roman Baths

Price: From £1.50 for children.

What? The Welwyn Roman Baths, at a Roman villa known as Dicket Mead, are thought to be more than 1,700 years old.

The site was discovered little more than 60 years ago, and the Welwyn Roman Baths museum today offers an opportunity for visitors to learn about what's beneath their feet.

Plan your visit online: https://www.welwynromanbaths.co.uk/

9. Mill Green Museum and Mill

Price: From £1.50 for children.

What? See a working water mill in action.

Learn more about Hertfordshire's past at this immersive experience on the River Lea.

Check the museum's What's On page online to plan a visit.

Plan your visit online: https://www.millgreenmuseum.co.uk/

Mill Green Museum and working mill. - Credit: Tony Prezio, Hitchin TV



