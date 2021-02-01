David Walliams' 'hilarious' Billionaire Boy theatre show coming to Knebworth

Published: 11:43 AM February 1, 2021 Updated: 11:46 AM February 1, 2021

Actor Matthew Gordon with David Walliams for a Billionaire Boy Live On Stage publicity shoot for Birmingham Stage Company. - Credit: Photo by Mark Douet

A drive-in live theatre production of a David Walliams book is coming to the stage in Knebworth this April.

Car Park Party today announced David Walliams' Billionaire Boy can be seen at Knebworth House on Saturday, April 10.

The bestselling children’s author and Britain's Got Talent judge, the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company, and concept creators Coalition Agency have teamed up for a new COVID-safe Car Park Party stage production of Billionaire Boy at 15 locations across the UK this Easter.

David Walliams said: “I am delighted that families will have the opportunity to see some live theatre again.

"The show is hilarious and I hope spreads some happiness in these difficult times.”

Author David Walliams wrote Billionaire Boy. - Credit: Photo by Mark Douet

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Thursday, February 4, from www.carparkparty.com starting from £49.50 (plus £2.50 booking fee).

Billionaire Boy started life as a David Walliams novel for children in 2010, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books.

In 2016 it was adapted into a BBC production and has since become a firm Christmas television favourite.

Billionaire Boy tells the story of Joe Spud, who is 12 years old and the richest boy in the country.

He has his own sports car, £100k a week pocket money, and two crocodiles as pets.

But what Joe doesn’t have is a friend. So he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comprehensive.

But things don't go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries find the one thing money can't buy.

Car Park Party was launched last summer and quickly became the nation’s favourite family drive-in with Horrible Histories' ‘Barmy Britain’.

While the UK continues its fight back against the coronavirus pandemic, children continue to miss out on live arts, and so Easter presents the perfect time to bring live theatre to families across the country.

Neal Foster, adapter and director of Billionaire Boy, said: “It was wonderful to be part of a magical enterprise in 2020, bringing live theatre to families desperate for the joy and connection theatre provides, so we are delighted to be presenting our production of one of David Walliams’ most popular stories which began its national tour in 2019 and was abruptly halted by COVID.

"The show’s actors are thrilled with the opportunity to return to a new stage with a story that demonstrates the importance of friends and family at this critical time for the world”.

Performance times are at 2pm and 5pm. Tickets and T&Cs are available at carparkparty.com.



Car Park Party brings David Walliams' Billionaire Boy to the stage in Knebworth this April. - Credit: David Walliams/HarperCollins Publishers Ltd/Tony Ross/Quentin Blake

BILLIONAIRE BOY 2021 DATES

Friday, April 2 - Birmingham NEC

Saturday, April 3 - Manchester AJ Bell Stadium

Sunday, April 4 - Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium

Monday, April 5 - Leeds, Harewood House

Tuesday, April 6 - Newark, Newark Showground

Thursday, April 8 Northampton Saints, Franklins Gardens

Friday, April 9 - Warwickshire, Stoneleigh Park

Saturday, April 10 - Knebworth, Knebworth House

Sunday, April 11 - Windsor Racecourse

Monday, April 12 - Newbury Racecourse

Wednesday, April 14 - Bournemouth, Canford Park

Thursday, April 15 - Exeter Racecourse

Friday, April 16 - Bath, Bath & West Showground

Saturday, April 17 - Bristol Airport

Sunday, April 18 - Cheltenham Racecourse.

ADDITIONAL CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION

Organisers will be adhering to all the current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines to ensure everybody has an enjoyable and very safe experience.

Car Park Party is an organised gathering whereby promoters will know in advance those who are attending, enabling contact with attendees before, during and after the event.

A traffic management team will be on site and all vehicles will be parked two metres apart.

Tickets will be scanned through the windows, so no human contact is necessary.

There will be a range of food and beverage offering available at the event and organisers will be adhering to all the COVID-19 government guidelines.

Toilet facilities will be provided with social distancing, health and safety management, and sanitisation measures in place.







