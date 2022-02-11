Oscar-nominated national treasure Dame Judi Dench has congratulated a young theatre company for their award-winning production of George Bernard Shaw's intimate comedy Village Wooing.

SHAW2020’s production, directed by Welwyn Garden City Campus West panto director Jonas Cemm, won a ‘Standing Ovation’ award at the 2021 London Pub Theatre Awards and is a finalist for an OffFest award at this year’s Offies.

Village Wooing starred Campus West panto favourite Joe Sargent as ‘A’ and Maryann O’Brien as ‘Z’.

Maryann O’Brien accepting the LPT ‘Standing Ovation’ award at The Lion & Unicorn in October 2021. - Credit: Shaw Society

Dame Judi, who is nominated for best supporting actress at this year’s Academy Awards for her breathtaking performance in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, appeared alongside the late Richard Briers in Village Wooing on ITV in 1979.

"Congratulations to Jonas and the team for the nomination and win for Village Wooing, a play I have fond memories of performing in," said Dame Judi, who is a Shaw Society vice-president.

Dame Judi Dench pictured during The Shaw Society’s 80th anniversary online celebrations - Credit: The Shaw Society

"It’s wonderful to see SHAW2020's work continue to thrive as shown by this industry recognition. I wish their production continued success."

Village Wooing, a comedietta for two voices, is a charming 60-minute two-hander in which the characters, simply named 'A' and 'Z', play a relentless game of cat and mouse across land and sea.

Jonas Cemm, artistic director of SHAW2020, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the success of Village Wooing and we are so thankful for the support from the Shaw Society and thrilled that Dame Judi continues to champion us, we certainly value her seal of approval."

Bernard Shaw was an Irish playwright, critic, polemicist, and political activist who lived at Shaw's Corner in Ayot St Lawrence.

Shaw's Corner in Ayot St Lawrence. - Credit: Alan Davies

His influence on Western theatre, culture and politics extended from the 1880s to his death in 1950 and beyond.

With a range incorporating both contemporary satire and historical allegory, Shaw became the leading dramatist of his generation.

He was awarded the 1925 Nobel Prize in Literature, and an Oscar for his screenplay of Pygmalion in 1939.

The Shaw Society was founded on Bernard Shaw’s 85th birthday – July 26, 1941.

The charity’s purpose is to promote his plays and other writings, bringing together academics, theatre professionals, and Shaw fans.

Last year marked the Shaw Society’s 80th anniversary.