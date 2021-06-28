Published: 7:36 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 7:58 PM June 28, 2021

The team behind popular St Albans live music venue The Horn have taken over the management and booking of acts for the Corn Exchange in Hertford.

Adrian Bell and James McLaughlin, owners of The Horn and Bishop's Stortford pub The Half Moon, and promoter Luke Hinton, director of Juicebox Live Promotions, have agreed to take on the iconic Hertford venue.

"Whilst the past 15 months have been a difficult time for venues across the UK, we are delighted that we have been able to save the Corn Exchange in Hertford," they said.

"Despite rumours that the landlords were planning to convert the premises into flats, they have shown they are keen to keep the venue’s rich heritage and they have already helped to make some key improvements to the site."

The Horn team said this had given them confidence that they will be able to make the live music venue not just a vital one to the county town but to the surrounding region.

"We look forward to a new chapter in the history of the Corn Exchange Hertford," they added.

Billy Lunn, frontman and producer of Welwyn Garden City band The Subways, is delighted the Fore Street venue has been saved.

"Some of my fondest, most memorable evenings soaking up the joyous sounds of music (across a multitude of genres) have taken place under the great roof of the Hertford Corn Exchange," said the singer and guitarist.

"At a time when music venue closures are occurring exponentially, it is such fantastic news that such a vital landmark, which stands as a hub for the local arts culture and economy, is being saved and put back in business."

Hertford singer-songwriter Ten Tonnes, the brother of Shotgun chart-topper George Ezra, said: “I'm over the moon to hear that Luke and team are taking over the Corn Exchange.

"Venues like this are vital to the live music scene and they ensure that new talent has a place to grow. Can’t wait to have a show there myself!”

Work has already begun on installing a new bar set-up and bringing in a first-class sound and lighting system.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council's development and leisure committee, said: "The Corn Exchange has always been a very popular music venue in Hertford, and I know many people will welcome the return of live music to the town."

The Corn Exchange's new management team also got the thumbs up from Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust.

He said: "It's incredible to see the Hertford Corn Exchange emerging from the COVID crisis with a complete relaunch, a new team, new facilities and a new approach.

"Every town and city in the UK deserves a great, locally run, well managed grassroots music venue that actively supports its local community and is working hard to provide inspiration and opportunities for local artists and audiences.

"We look forward to supporting the venue as it joins the family of Music Venues Alliance members across the UK."

Download Festival booker Andy Copping, of Live Nation, said: "Having a passionate team taking over a great independent grassroots music venue that will be vital to help new artists develop will undoubtedly see some of these acts playing festivals like Download in years to come."

Steve Strange, one of the founders of agency X-ray Touring, said: "I am a big believer of supporting the grassroots venues in the UK.

"These pubs, clubs, small halls and theatres have been the lifeblood of new, emerging and growing talent throughout the decades and without these organic fixtures in place the art of music's progression is seriously threatened."

Plans are in place to reopen the venue towards the latter part of 2021.

Sybil Bell, founder of Independent Venue Week, said: "After the toughest period in history for arts and culture, the opening of a new venue is a huge boost to the local community and the music industry.

"We are looking forward to working with the team and welcoming the venue to the Independent Venue Week family."

To keep up to date with progress and future gig announcements see www.cornexchangehertford.co.uk and subscribe to the new social media pages.