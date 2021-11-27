News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Gallery

6 chart-topping bands and singers to have played concerts at Hatfield House

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM November 27, 2021
Sir Elton John on stage at Magic Summer Live at Hatfield House in 2011.

Sir Elton John on stage at Magic Summer Live at Hatfield House in 2011. - Credit: Archant / Casey Gutteridge, CPG Photography

Hatfield Park is set to host a string of concerts next summer.

Chart-topping acts Paloma Faith, Tears For Fears, Simply Red and rock group You Me At Six all due to perform gigs in Hatfield in 2022.

As well as those individual shows, there's also the annual Folk by the Oak music festival headlined by The Proclaimers next July, while pop-punk extravaganza Slam Dunk is set to return to the Hertfordshire park over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

If that wasn't enough, revellers can also enjoy annual classical concert Battle Proms and dance music showcase Classic Ibiza in Hatfield next summer.

While nearby Knebworth Park is better known for its huge concerts – it will host former Oasis star Liam Gallagher next June – Hatfield House has also hosted a number of famous names in recent years.

Here's 6 chart-topping acts to have previously headlined at Hatfield Park.


1. Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John on stage at Hatfield House

I'm Still Standing... Sir Elton John on stage at Magic Summer Live at Hatfield House in 2011. - Credit: Archant / Casey Gutteridge, CPG Photography

The legendary Sir Elton John headlined Magic Summer Live in the grounds of Hatfield House 10 years ago as part of the Hertfordshire stately home’s 400th anniversary celebrations.

Put on by London radio station Magic 105.4 in association with BT, the day-long festival on Sunday, July 17, 2011 also featured performances from Brit Award nominee Rumer, American duo The Pierces, and the multi-million selling Lighthouse Family.

While there were complaints afterwards due to the long queues getting into the car park, the lack of food outlets and poor organisation, chart-topper Elton John went down a storm. 

Despite heavy rain drenching the crowd during the day, Sir Elton rewarded fans who stuck around with a hit-laden set including Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting, Tiny Dancer, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Sacrifice, Rocket Man, I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues, Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me, Benny And The Jets, Crocodile Rock and Your Song.

The singer and pianist will play two shows at Watford FC's Vicarage Road stadium next summer.

Hatfield News


2. Sir Cliff Richard

Cliff Richard singing at Hatfield House in 2013.

Cliff Richard singing at Hatfield House in 2013. - Credit: Peter Clegg

Summer Holiday star Cliff Richard took to the stage in Hatfield Park on June 9, 2013.

The veteran singer, who grew up in Herts and went to school in Cheshunt, visited Hatfield House as part of his Midsummer Nights: Still Reelin’ and A-Rockin’ tour.

His set included number one hits Living Doll, The Young Ones, and We Don't Talk Anymore.

Cliff Richard concert at Hatfield House in 2013.

Cliff Richard concert at Hatfield House in 2013. - Credit: Peter Clegg


3. Status Quo

Status Quo's Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi on stage at Hatfield House. Picture: Alan Davies.

Status Quo's Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi on stage at Hatfield House. - Credit: Alan Davies

Rockers Status Quo played Hatfield House in the summer of 2015.

The rock group opened Live Aid in 1985 with Rockin’ All Over The World.

But, almost 30 years later on June 20, 2015, Quo duo Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were ‘Rockin’ All Over Hatfield House’ as they played an outdoor concert in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home.

Status Quo's set included classics such as Caroline, What You’re Proposing, In The Army Now, number one hit Down Down, Whatever You Want and, of course, Rockin’ All Over The World.

Quo singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist Rick Parfitt died in 2016.

4. The xx

The xx on stage at Hatfield House in 2013 at their Night + Day Festival.

The xx on stage at Hatfield House in 2013 at their Night + Day Festival. - Credit: Archant / Kevin Lines

The xx held their 'Night + Day' Festival in the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, June 22, 2013.

The award-winning trio – Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim and Jamie Smith – curated and headlined the day-long festival which also featured performances from Beyoncé's sister Solange and London Grammar.

The xx's headline set featured tracks from both their Mercury Award-winning debut album xx and its chart-topping follow-up Coexist.

The event was switched to Hatfield House from Osterley Park & House in west London, and was the last of the band's specially curated day festivals in unusual locations that year following events at Lisbon’s waterfront park Jardim da Torre de Belém and an abandoned theme park in Berlin.

5. UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro

Members of UB40, including Ali Campbell

Former members of UB40 Ali Campbell and Astro appeared live at Hatfield House in 2014. - Credit: Supplied by Live Promotions Concerts

Reggae legends UB40 played Hatfield House on June 21, 2014. Well three former UB40 members – Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue – did.

Red Red Wine chart-toppers Ali Campbell and Astro took to the stage in Hatfield Park and performed the Birmingham group's biggest hits on a summer's day to the delight of thousands of revellers.

Astro, real name Terence Wilson, sadly passed away earlier this month after a short illness.


6. Levellers

Mark Chadwick of Levellers. Picture: Alan Davies

Levellers closed Folk by the Oak 2017 at Hatfield House by performing their Levelling the Land album live in full. - Credit: Alan Davies

Levellers headlined Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak in 2017, playing classic second album Levelling the Land in its entirety.

The Brighton folk-punk group fronted by Mark Chadwick treated fans to tracks such as One Way, The Game, Fifteen Years and Battle of the Beanfield.

Although they didn't play anything from their number one album Zeitgeist, Levellers closed their set with What a Beautiful Day as fireworks lit up the sky above Hatfield Park's Queen Elizabeth Oak Field.

Levellers closed this year's Folk by the Oak at Hatfield House accompanied by fireworks.

Levellers closed 2017's Folk by the Oak at Hatfield House accompanied by fireworks. - Credit: Alan Davies

Music
Hatfield House
Hertfordshire News

