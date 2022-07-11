Codicote's annual Village Day returns this weekend promising a superb summer's day out for all the family.

The hugely popular community event returns in its usual format on Saturday, July 16, which means the colourful procession through Codicote is back.

A previous Codicote Village Day. The community events returns on Saturday, July 16. - Credit: Zoe Cooper Photography. Supplied by Codicote Village Day.

There will be free entry to the fun day in the Great Field, free parking, and over 100 stalls and attractions including a funfair, dodgems, traditional games, crafts, food stalls, beer tent, tea tent, live music and much more.

Organising committee member Sarah Tobin said: “We are thrilled to be back in our usual summer slot, and especially excited that our parade will be able to go ahead – it feels like Village Day is really happening again!"

The parade starts at 12.45pm from the southern end of the High Street with tractors, a marching band, majorettes and floats from local groups – all in this year's theme of 'Kids TV Through the Decades'.

On arrival at the Great Field will be the grand opening at 1.45pm by the event's mystery celebrity and the Village Day King and Queen.

Plenty of exciting arena entertainment will then follow throughout the day, including a baby competition, Maypole dancing, sword and country dancing, a strongman, wrestling shows and much more.

Stevenage FC and Boro Bear will be present to test your football skills, or maybe try your luck at one of the many games on offer.

The Orchard Café will be serving delicious tea, coffee and cakes in the tea tent, or you can treat yourself to a Pimm's, or a cold refreshing drink from The Goat’s beer tent.

The Great Codicote Bake Off, sponsored by KitchenAid, will also be back with great KitchenAid prizes for first, second and third prize each of the three baking categories – Show Stopper, Large Cake and Small Cake.

Codicote Village Day's Bake Off competition is back this year. - Credit: Zoe Cooper Photography. Supplied by Codicote Village Day.

All you need to do is take your cake to the Bake Off tent by 1.30pm to enter.

The fun will continue into the evening in the beer tent with a disco and live music from Mice with Glasses.

Codicote Village Day is held on the Great Field, Bury Lane, opposite the church, postcode SG4 8XY.

For more, visit www.codicotevillageday.co.uk​