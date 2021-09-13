Published: 6:30 PM September 13, 2021

DIY SOS star Billy Byrne is set to open Codicote Village Day on Saturday, September 18. - Credit: Danny Loo, Archant, and Zoe Cooper Photography. Supplied by Codicote Village Day

Codicote Village Day returns this weekend with another bumper line-up of events and attractions.

After a year's break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Codicote’s popular Village Day returns in its first September slot with a theme of 'Kids TV Through the Decades'.

A previous Codicote Village Day. The community events returns on Saturday, September 18 this year. - Credit: Zoe Cooper Photography. Supplied by Codicote Village Day.

There will be free entry on Saturday, September 18, free parking and over 100 stalls and attractions including a funfair, dodgems, a big wheel, traditional games, crafts, food stalls, beer tent, tea tent, live music and much more.

However, the community event's traditional procession through the village will not take place this year.

Committee member Sarah Tobin said: “We have of course had to make some changes, and there will unfortunately be no parade this year.

"But we felt that it was important to go ahead in putting together a fabulous event that our community really deserves after the last 18 months."

Attractions on the Great Field in Codicote will open from 1pm with a tractor parade.

Welwyn Garden City resident and DIY SOS star Billy Byrne. - Credit: Danny Loo, Archant

This will be followed by the grand opening at 2pm by Welwyn Garden City's favourite DIY SOS electrician Billy Byrne, who appears on the popular BBC One show, and the Village Day King and Queen, Myla Turland and Sid Page.

Plenty of exciting arena entertainment will then follow, including a baby competition, traditional Maypole dancing, stunt bike team display, and wrestling shows.

Codicote Village Day's Bake Off competition is back this year. - Credit: Zoe Cooper Photography. Supplied by Codicote Village Day.

Also back is the tasty Great Codicote Bake Off competition, sponsored by KitchenAid.

There will be great KitchenAid prizes for first, second and third places in each of the four categories – Show Stopper, Large Cake, Small Cake and, in true lockdown style, Best Bread. So get baking!

All you need to do is take your cake or bread to the Bake Off tent by 2pm to enter.

The Dirty Half Hundred will be playing live at Codicote Village Day. - Credit: The Dirty Half Hundred.

The fun will continue into the evening in the beer tent with a disco and live music from The Dirty Half Hundred.

Codicote Village Day is held on the Great Field, opposite the church – postcode SG4 8XY – and runs from 1pm until late.

For more, visit www.codicotevillageday.co.uk



