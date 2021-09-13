News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

DIY SOS star Billy Byrne set to open returning Codicote Village Day this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 6:30 PM September 13, 2021   
DIY SOS star Billy Byrne is set to open Codicote Village Day.

DIY SOS star Billy Byrne is set to open Codicote Village Day on Saturday, September 18. - Credit: Danny Loo, Archant, and Zoe Cooper Photography. Supplied by Codicote Village Day

Codicote Village Day returns this weekend with another bumper line-up of events and attractions.

After a year's break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Codicote’s popular Village Day returns in its first September slot with a theme of 'Kids TV Through the Decades'.

A previous Codicote Village Day. The community events returns on Saturday, September 18 this year.

A previous Codicote Village Day. The community events returns on Saturday, September 18 this year. - Credit: Zoe Cooper Photography. Supplied by Codicote Village Day.

There will be free entry on Saturday, September 18, free parking and over 100 stalls and attractions including a funfair, dodgems, a big wheel, traditional games, crafts, food stalls, beer tent, tea tent, live music and much more.

However, the community event's traditional procession through the village will not take place this year.

Committee member Sarah Tobin said: “We have of course had to make some changes, and there will unfortunately be no parade this year.

"But we felt that it was important to go ahead in putting together a fabulous event that our community really deserves after the last 18 months."

Attractions on the Great Field in Codicote will open from 1pm with a tractor parade.

Welwyn Garden City resident and DIY SOS star Billy Byrne.

Welwyn Garden City resident and DIY SOS star Billy Byrne. - Credit: Danny Loo, Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy hit by car during Hatfield altercation
  2. 2 Man pleads guilty following string of burglaries
  3. 3 5 things you didn't know about Welwyn Garden City founder Sir Ebenezer Howard
  1. 4 Day of events to celebrate United Reformed Church's centenary in Welwyn Garden City
  2. 5 Controversial Welwyn Garden City high-rise development proposal refused
  3. 6 Phantoms of the railway - the ghost lines of Welwyn and Harpenden
  4. 7 Frustration for school as COVID-19 delays new sports hall opening
  5. 8 TV star Richard Rawlings from Gas Monkey Garage heading to Knebworth for Petrolheadonism Live
  6. 9 It's time to 'hang up the frocks' - Stevenage pantomime legend Paul Laidlaw bows out
  7. 10 70-year-old dies following single-vehicle collision in Welwyn

This will be followed by the grand opening at 2pm by Welwyn Garden City's favourite DIY SOS electrician Billy Byrne, who appears on the popular BBC One show, and the Village Day King and Queen, Myla Turland and Sid Page.

Plenty of exciting arena entertainment will then follow, including a baby competition, traditional Maypole dancing, stunt bike team display, and wrestling shows.

Codicote Village Day's Bake Off competition is back this year.

Codicote Village Day's Bake Off competition is back this year. - Credit: Zoe Cooper Photography. Supplied by Codicote Village Day.

Also back is the tasty Great Codicote Bake Off competition, sponsored by KitchenAid.

There will be great KitchenAid prizes for first, second and third places in each of the four categories – Show Stopper, Large Cake, Small Cake and, in true lockdown style, Best Bread. So get baking!

All you need to do is take your cake or bread to the Bake Off tent by 2pm to enter.

The Dirty Half Hundred

The Dirty Half Hundred will be playing live at Codicote Village Day. - Credit: The Dirty Half Hundred.

The fun will continue into the evening in the beer tent with a disco and live music from The Dirty Half Hundred.

Codicote Village Day is held on the Great Field, opposite the church – postcode SG4 8XY – and runs from 1pm until late.

For more, visit www.codicotevillageday.co.uk


Visit Hertfordshire
Days Out Guide
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bike marking event in Welwyn Garden City a success

Herts Police officer to face misconduct allegations

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Campaigners in Ebenezer Howard masks protesting the BioPark development.

'Not in Ebenezer's name!' - campaign group fight high-rise development

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Outside Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Lister Hospital

Appeal to help critically ill Lister patients see sky

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Slam Dunk Festival has announced dates for 2022 over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend in June.

Slam Dunk Festival

Slam Dunk Festival 2022 dates announced for June

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon