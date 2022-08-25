The Classic Motor Show will take place in the grounds of Knebworth House this August Bank Holiday. - Credit: Knebworth House

Drive over to Knebworth Park this August Bank Holiday weekend for the annual Classic Motor Show.

Taking place at the Hertfordshire stately home from Sunday, August 28 to Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, there will be a static display as well as a show arena hosting parades.

Vehicles include saloons, sports, American, commercial, military and classic motorcycles.

Tickets will also include access to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Dinosaur Trail and Adventure Playground, making for a great family day out.

Last admission for this event is 2.30pm, with the car show ending at 4pm.

Book online before your visit for a reduced general admission rate.

Full priced tickets will also be available at the entrance on the day of your visit. Under 3’s are welcome free of charge.

Visit Knebworth House's website at www.knebworthhouse.com to book tickets.