News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Classic Motor Show drives into Knebworth Park this August Bank Holiday weekend

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 2:00 PM August 25, 2022
The Classic Motor Show will take place in the grounds of Knebworth House this August Bank Holiday.

The Classic Motor Show will take place in the grounds of Knebworth House this August Bank Holiday. - Credit: Knebworth House

Drive over to Knebworth Park this August Bank Holiday weekend for the annual Classic Motor Show.

Taking place at the Hertfordshire stately home from Sunday, August 28 to Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, there will be a static display as well as a show arena hosting parades.

Vehicles include saloons, sports, American, commercial, military and classic motorcycles.

Tickets will also include access to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Dinosaur Trail and Adventure Playground, making for a great family day out.

Last admission for this event is 2.30pm, with the car show ending at 4pm.

Book online before your visit for a reduced general admission rate.

Full priced tickets will also be available at the entrance on the day of your visit. Under 3’s are welcome free of charge.

Visit Knebworth House's website at www.knebworthhouse.com to book tickets.

Days Out Guide
Knebworth House
Visit Hertfordshire
Knebworth News

Don't Miss

A-levels 2022

LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield A-level results 2022

Dan Mountney

person
Echo, the 6-month-old lab, was last seen near the AL8 area.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Hunt for stolen labrador puppy from Welwyn Garden City

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
PC Daniel Golding, who died on duty in the Bayford area of Hertfordshire on Thursday, August 18

Metropolitan Police

London police officer dies in two-vehicle crash near Bayford

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Free cinema event Screen On The Green will be showing 12 movies in Welwyn Garden City from August 18 to August 21

Film

What films to see at free outdoor cinema in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon