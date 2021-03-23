Vote for your favourite track to be added to Classic Ibiza set at Hatfield concert

Published: 2:35 PM March 23, 2021

DJ Goldierocks is set to play tunes at Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House this summer. - Credit: © Joe Hayhow 2019

Are you one of the thousands of people heading to Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House on Saturday, August 21?

If you are, over the Easter bank holiday weekend you can vote for your favourite track to be added to the set and witness it being performed by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and live vocalists later in the year.

A shortlist of 12 tracks, suggested by Classic Ibiza's 23,000 plus Facebook followers over the last year, goes live on @ClassicIbiza on Good Friday until Easter Monday.

The most popular five tracks, which will be added to the set of over 30 house classics, will be announced on April 16.

The shortlisted tracks for 2021 are:

The Man With The Red Face by Laurent Garnier

Inner City Life by Goldie

Need U (100%) by Duke Dumont feat. A*M*E*

Gypsy Woman (La Da Dee La Da Da) by Crystal Waters

Good Life by Inner City

Where Love Lives by Alison Limerick, Frankie Knuckles and David Morales

Finally by CeCe Peniston, David Morales

Professional Widow by Tori Amos, Armand Van Helden

Red Alert by Basement Jaxx

I See You Baby by Groove Armada, Gramma Funk, Fatboy Slim

Infinity 2008 by Guru Josh Project, Klaas

Saltwater by Chicane, Moya Brennan.

You can listen to the tracks on Spotify here.

Revival Productions’ Lisa Ward said: "Selecting the tracks for Classic Ibiza every year is one of the best parts of the job and we love sharing the fun with our audience.

"There’s a real cross-section of tunes in the shortlist, from old-school piano house and iconic club classics, to big-beat, drum & bass, and trance.

"I can’t wait to hear the winning tracks being performed by the amazing Urban Soul Orchestra this summer.”

Classic Ibiza features a heady blend of Balearic-infused house music, performed by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), headline DJs and globally renowned vocalists.

In 2019, the Classic Ibiza tour performed to 70,000 people in the UK and Spain.

This summer’s Hatfield show, which was postponed from 2020, promises to be better than ever with an extra hour-long chill-out DJ set, performed by former Pacha and Ministry of Sound resident Jose Luis, new tracks, an enhanced light show and even more toilets!

The concert organisers are working with a health and safety specialist event company, that helps large concerts to take place safely in the current environment.

Audience numbers have currently been capped, to enable social distancing, with the situation being reviewed in late spring, when there is a possibility, if the situation continues to improve, that more tickets will be released.

For latest ticket information, visit the Hatfield House page of the Classic Ibiza website or follow the concert on Facebook @ClassicIbiza.