The Urban Soul Orchestra at Classic Ibiza. Fans of the concert have now voted for the five tracks to be added to the set list. - Credit: David Evans

Organisers of the Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House have revealed the results of their annual track poll.

Over the Easter holiday, Classic Ibiza's 28,000 Facebook followers had the opportunity to vote for their favourite five tracks to be given the orchestral treatment this summer.

From a shortlist of 10 tracks, the five winners in order of popularity are:

Toca’s Miracle, Fragma

Dreamer, Livin’ Joy

Waiting All Night, Rudimental

(I Wanna Give You) Devotion, Nomad

Push The Feeling On, Nightcrawlers.

These tracks will now be added to the set of over 30 White Isle-inspired house tunes at this summer’s Hatfield House show on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

The set also includes 10 other new orchestrations, as well as some firm Classic Ibiza favourites.

The 2021 Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House. - Credit: David Evans

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: “Choosing new tracks every year for the show is always a highlight for us and we love to share the fun with our amazing Hatfield crowd. Thankfully, they’ve got pretty good taste!

“We’re all about creating a sense of community with our audience, so giving them the opportunity to hear their favourite tracks, reinvented for the first time by the awesome Urban Soul Orchestra, feels completely right.”

The Urban Soul Orchestra on stage at last year's Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House. - Credit: David Evans

Classic Ibiza starts with a 'Chill-Out DJ Set' performed by Rich Seam, who has played everywhere from the original warehouse parties to Ministry of Sound and Glastonbury.

The Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and DJ Goldierocks then take to the stage for the 'San Miguel Sundowner Set'.

Goldierocks then performs her very own 'House DJ Set', before she is rejoined on stage by USO for the 'Dance Set' and laser light show.

Lisa Ward added: “This year’s orchestral set-list of over 30 house classics is without doubt our best yet.

"In addition to the tracks voted for by our audience, we’ve also got 10 other new orchestrations, which will sound incredible.

"And, of course, some of our firm Classic Ibiza favourites will be making a welcome return.”

Tickets for Classic Ibiza 2022 at Hatfield House are selling fast.

Car parking is free, and you can bring your own food and drink. All organisers insist is that you bring your dancing shoes and embrace the family-friendly vibe.

Last year's Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House - Credit: David Evans

Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House is also proud to be supporting local charity Isabel Hospice.

There will be various fundraising initiatives taking place on the evening, including a £2.50 donation from every programme sold.

Tickets cost £45 adults (over 18s), £20 children (aged 5–17), and under-5s go free.

For more about the open-air orchestral celebration, visit classicibiza.co.uk

The Urban Soul Orchestra on stage at last year's Classic Ibiza concert at Hatfield House. - Credit: David Evans



