Organisers of Classic Ibiza have once again partnered with Isabel Hospice for this summer's concert in Hatfield.

The open-air orchestral celebration of White Isle-inspired house music will return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, August 20.

With the show due to sell-out, and with the concert promoters increasing their charitable donation by 150 per cent, it is hoped that considerable funds will be raised for this extremely worthy local charity.

Celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2022, Isabel Hospice supports patients and their families living in Eastern Hertfordshire with life-limiting illnesses and conditions, including cancer, heart failure or respiratory illness, and neurological conditions such as motor neurone disease.

The hospice provides enormous support to families and friends, caring for the patients and all those around them.

Isabel Hospice fundraising at last year’s Classic Ibiza show in Hatfield Park. - Credit: David Evans

Adam Brockett, head of community and events at Isabel Hospice, said: “All of our services are free of charge to those who need them, but they are not without cost, meaning we must raise £7 million every year to guarantee the future of our care.

"We rely heavily on donations from the local community, as well as income from fundraising events and from our 16 shops.

“We are thrilled to be once again partnering with Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House in what is our 40th anniversary year.

"Your support will help ensure we can continue providing the best care possible for people in the local area.”

Isabel Hospice fundraising at last year’s Classic Ibiza show in Hatfield Park. - Credit: David Evans

There will be various fundraising initiatives taking place on the evening, including a £2.50 donation – increased from £1 in previous years – from every programme sold, a recommended £5 donation from press and guest-list entries, as well as collection points at all entry and exit gates.

Further funds will be raised at the Isabel Hospice shop, selling a range of fun merchandise.

Lisa Ward, promoter of Classic Ibiza, said: “We can’t wait to return to Hatfield House this summer in what is a landmark year for Isabel Hospice.

"We are delighted to more than double our charitable contribution to them from the sale of concert programmes, which are always a massive hit with the Classic Ibiza crowd.”

Classic Ibiza starts with a 'Chill-Out DJ Set' performed by Rich Seam, who has played everywhere from the original warehouse parties to Ministry of Sound and Glastonbury.

The Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and DJ Goldierocks then take to the stage for the 'San Miguel Sundowner Set'.

Goldierocks then performs her very own 'House DJ Set', before she is rejoined on stage by USO for the closing 'Dance Set' and laser light show.

For tickets, visit classicibiza.co.uk and for more on Isabel Hospice, visit www.isabelhospice.org.uk



