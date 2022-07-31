Organisers of a forthcoming concert at Hatfield House say they have never had a problem with people getting to and from the venue.

Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 20 with an evening of White Isle-inspired dance music given a classical twist by the Urban Soul Orchestra.

Classic Ibiza is an open-air celebration of White Isle-inspired house music, reinvented by the Urban Soul Orchestra, live vocalists and headline DJs. - Credit: David Evans

There were traffic-related complaints after the recent AEG Presents promoted Michael Bublé concert in Hatfield on Saturday, July 23.

Hatfield Park wasn't the only venue on the UK leg of An Evening with Michael Bublé to suffer traffic troubles.

There were complaints following the concerts at Waddesdon Manor near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire and at Chewton Glen in New Milton, Hampshire.

The show at Exeter's Powderham Castle, two days after the Hatfield House concert, also saw long queues getting into the venue.

Organisers of Classic Ibiza say they haven't suffered such problems during their time at Hatfield House.

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions, who promotes Classic Ibiza, said: “We’ve been performing at Hatfield since 2018 and have never had a problem with people getting to and from the venue.

"We cap audience numbers at 7,000, and through careful planning and a great team of marshals on site things always run smoothly.”

DJ Goldierocks on stage at Classic Ibiza. - Credit: David Evans

Ticket holders for Michael Buble's UK summer tour weren't allowed to take seats and chairs into the event.

No food or drink was permitted either, with the exception of water in unopened plastic containers of up to 500ml.

Classic Ibiza welcomes revellers bringing their own picnics, as Lisa Ward explained, and car parking is also free.

The concert's 'social spaces' will also return this year, with grids marked out on the ground to give audience members their clearly defined areas to host their party.

“It boils down to wanting our audience to come back year-on-year and to recommend us to their family and friends," said Lisa.

"That’s why we allow people to bring their own food and drink, which is particularly important with the current cost of living crisis.

"We also have plenty of toilets and everyone gets their own personal picnic space – yes, you can even bring your own chairs and tables too!”

Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House will be supporting Welwyn Garden City-based Isabel Hospice.

To book tickets or for more information, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk