Win

This year’s Classic Ibiza stately home tour has begun – and you could win tickets for the concert’s Hatfield return next month.

The concert wowed more than 8,000 revellers at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire on its opening night – the gig’s largest-ever audience so far.

Urban Soul Orchestra on stage at Classic Ibiza. - Credit: David Evans

Classic Ibiza makes its much-awaited return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, August 20.

With the show due to sell out, we’re offering three lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each.

The classical concert with a dance music twist starts with a ‘Chill-Out Set’ performed by DJ Rich Seam.

Rich has performed everywhere, from the original warehouse parties, to Ministry of Sound and Glastonbury.

The Urban Soul Orchestra and DJ Goldierocks then take to the stage for the ‘San Miguel Sundowner Set’.

DJ Goldierocks on stage at Classic Ibiza. - Credit: David Evans

Goldierocks then performs her very own ‘House DJ Set’, before she is reunited on stage by USO for the concluding ‘Dance Set’ and laser light show.

That’s over four hours of the very best in stately house music!

You can expect tracks from the likes of Faithless, The Chemical Brothers, Underworld and many more – all performed by a 32-piece orchestra who have performed with the likes of Groove Armada, Robert Miles and Nightmares on Wax. How’s that for house music royalty?

Car parking on the night is free, and you can bring your own food and drink. The only thing organisers insist on is that you bring your dancing shoes and embrace the family friendly vibe.

Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House is also proud to be supporting Isabel Hospice.

Classic Ibiza is an open-air celebration of White Isle-inspired house music, reinvented by the Urban Soul Orchestra, live vocalists and headline DJs. - Credit: David Evans

To stand a chance of bagging a pair of tickets to Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House, answer the question below and follow the entry instructions.

Who performs the ‘House DJ Set’ at Classic Ibiza?

a) Goldie

b) Goldierocks

c) Goldie Lookin Chain

Email your answer, together with your name and contact details, to alan.davies@archant.co.uk with ‘Classic Ibiza’ in the subject line.

The closing date for entries is noon on Monday, July 18, 2022. There are three pairs of tickets to be won. Normal Archant competition rules apply.

To book Classic Ibiza tickets, or for more information, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk