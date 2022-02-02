Video

Classic Ibiza organisers will be keeping their 'party spaces' at this summer's concerts. - Credit: David Evans

It's full steam ahead with plans for this summer’s Classic Ibiza concert in Hatfield, with the dance music event's 'party spaces' set to return.

An open-air celebration of White Isle-inspired house music, Classic Ibiza makes it much-anticipated return to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 20.

With tickets selling fast, concert organisers are already busy with plans to take 2022’s show to new heights.

The evening starts with a 'Chill-Out DJ Set’ performed by DJ Rich Seam, who has performed everywhere from the original warehouse parties to Ministry of Sound and Glastonbury.

The Urban Soul Orchestra on stage at Classic Ibiza. The concert returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on August 20. - Credit: David Evans

The Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and DJ Goldierocks then take to the stage for the 'San Miguel Sundowner Set'.

Goldierocks then performs her very own 'House DJ Set', before she is rejoined on stage by USO for the closing 'Dance Set' and laser light show.

Lisa Ward, promoter of Classic Ibiza, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the amazing Hatfield crowd back to Classic Ibiza and we’ve got some really exciting plans up our sleeve for this summer’s show.

"One thing that I can share now, which I know our audience will be delighted to hear, is that our party spaces are here to stay.”

Classic Ibiza’s 'party spaces' are a grid of clearly defined areas and walkways marked directly on the ground.

Each space accommodates up to 15 people, with larger groups able to select adjacent spaces.

Revellers can choose their space, located in a series of colour-coded areas around the 'Dance Zone', free of charge on arrival.

Lisa Ward explained: “Classic Ibiza has always been a night of two halves, a bit like partying on the White Isle.

"We know how much our audience love chilling out with their picnics and listening to some laid-back house tunes, before the music goes up a notch when Urban Soul Orchestra take to the stage, and everyone heads to the front to dance like they’re in one of Ibiza’s top clubs.

“I can’t believe it took the pandemic for us think of them!

"Not only do they provide everyone with their own party space, but they make it so much easier for people to find their family and friends if they have been off dancing or visiting the bar.”

With Classic Ibiza becoming a permanent fixture in the social diaries of thousands of people in Hertfordshire, Revival Productions, the team behind the concert, always look for new ways to refresh the show every year.

And concert-goers can expect some new tunes this summer.

Lisa Ward added: “We’re now full steam ahead in planning this summer’s show and we’ve got some great new tracks that we can’t wait to share with everyone.

"Apart from the music, we always look at new ways to enhance the overall audience experience, so we’re working on a new interactive element, which is sure to wow the crowd.

"Watch this space, Hatfield!”

Adult (over 18s) tickets for Classic Ibiza cost £45, and it is £20 for children (aged 5-17). Under-5s go free.

For more information, visit classicibiza.co.uk



