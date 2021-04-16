Published: 10:47 AM April 16, 2021

Classic Ibiza is set to return to Hatfield this summer. - Credit: Phil Drury

And the winners are... Organisers of the Classic Ibiza concert have announced their track poll results.

Over the Easter holiday weekend, Classic Ibiza’s 23,000 Facebook followers had the opportunity to vote for their favourite tracks to be added to the set-list at this summer’s show at Hatfield House on Saturday, August 21.

The five winning songs will be added to the programme of over 30 house classics, including 12 completely new orchestrations, and some firm Classic Ibiza favourites.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: “We love asking our amazing audience to help select the tracks for Classic Ibiza and yet again we have been inundated with thousands of votes, with Saltwater by Chicane being the clear winner.

"I can’t wait to see the crowd’s reaction to these tracks when they are performed live this summer at Hatfield House by the awesome Urban Soul Orchestra.”

The five winning tracks, in order of popularity, are:

Saltwater by Chicane, Moya Brennan (32.4%)

Infinity 2008 by Guru Josh Project, Klaas (14.6%)

Professional Widow by Tori Amos, Armand Van Helden (10.9%)

I See You Baby by Groove Armada, Gramma Funk, Fatboy Slim (7.9%)

Where Love Lives by Alison Limerick, Frankie Knuckles, David Morales (7.1%).

Classic Ibiza features a heady blend of Balearic-infused house music, performed by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), headline DJs and globally renowned vocalists.

Lisa Ward added: “We freshen up the set every year, as we know that Classic Ibiza has become part of people’s social calendar.

"In addition to the five track-poll winners, we’ve added 12 new orchestrations to the programme of over 30 house classics.

"We’re also really excited to welcome former Pacha and Ministry of Sound resident Jose Luis, who will be performing our new chill-out DJ set and is joining USO and Goldierocks at the show.”

The concert organisers are working with a health and safety specialist event company, that helps large concerts take place safely in the current environment.

Jose Luis, former Pacha Ibiza and Ministry of Sound London resident, will perform a chill-out DJ set at this summer's Classic Ibiza concert in the grounds of Hatfield House. - Credit: Supplied by Jose Luis

As audience numbers have been capped, to enable social distancing, Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House is due to sell out imminently.

The situation will be reviewed in late spring, when there is a possibility, if the situation continues to improve, that more tickets will be released.

For latest ticket information, please visit the Hatfield House page of the Classic Ibiza website or follow the concert series on Facebook (@ClassicIbiza).