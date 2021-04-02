Classic Ibiza concert organisers receive COVID-19 recovery fund grant

Published: 7:00 AM April 2, 2021

Organisers of Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House on Saturday, August 21 have received a grant from the latest round of the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. - Credit: © Joe Hayhow 2019

Organisers of a concert returning to Hatfield this summer have received a grant from the government's COVID-19 fund.

Revival Productions, the team behind Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House on Saturday, August 21, is among the latest recipients of the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF).

The grant will help fund planned COVID-safety measures in Hatfield as part of Classic Ibiza's six-venue summer tour, including audience “pods”, hand sanitiser stations, increased toilets with enhanced cleaning, and more stewards.

Classic Ibiza's Lisa Ward said: “We are so grateful to receive the Culture Recovery Grant.

"It will assist us with the additional costs in providing a safe environment for our amazing audiences and a return to activity for our suppliers, artists and venues.

"The UK is renowned for the quality of its entertainment sector and this award also recognises Classic Ibiza’s part in that and the cultural importance of what we do.”

DJ Goldierocks is set to play tunes at Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House this summer. - Credit: © Joe Hayhow 2019

The funding announced today (Good Friday) is from a £400 million pot, which was held back last year to ensure the CRF could continue to help organisations as the public health picture changed.

Culture Secretary and Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden said: “Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.

"Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors – helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead."

More than 2,700 recipients will benefit from the latest round of awards from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

The funding has been awarded by Arts Council England, as well as Historic England and National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute.

Sir Nicholas Serota, chair of Arts Council England, said: “Investing in a thriving cultural sector at the heart of communities is a vital part of helping the whole country to recover from the pandemic.

"These grants will help to reopen theatres, concert halls, and museums and will give artists and companies the opportunity to begin making new work.

"We are grateful to the government for this support and for recognising the paramount importance of culture to our sense of belonging and identity as individuals and as a society.”

Classic Ibiza features a heady blend of Balearic-infused house music, performed by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), headline DJs and globally renowned vocalists.

Concert organisers are working with a health and safety specialist event company, that helps large concerts to take place safely in the current environment.

As audience numbers have been capped, to enable social distancing, Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House is due to sell-out shortly.

If the situation continues to improve, there is a possibility that more tickets will be released in late spring.

For latest ticket information, visit the Hatfield page of the Classic Ibiza website, or follow @ClassicIbiza on Facebook.