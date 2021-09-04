News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Classic Ibiza 2022 tickets go on sale for Hatfield concert

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:58 PM September 4, 2021   
The Urban Soul Orchestra performing at Classic Ibiza 2021 in Hatfield.

Organisers have confirmed the return of Classic Ibiza to Hatfield in 2022 – with tickets for next summer's concert going on sale on Monday.

Featuring a heady blend of Balearic beats, reinvented by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, the dance-meets-classical concert is due to take place in the grounds of Hatfield House again on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

The Urban Soul Orchestra on stage at the Hatfield House Classic Ibiza concert.

Tickets for the stately house music concert's Hertfordshire date, and other venues on the 2022 tour, go on sale on Monday, September 6, at 10am.

Following this year's concert of over 30 house classics, Classic Ibiza promoter Lisa Ward said: “Hatfield House is always special for us as it’s the last show of our summer tour."


For more details, and to book 2022 Classic Ibiza tickets when they go on sale, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk/hatfield

The Urban Soul Orchestra on stage at the Hatfield House Classic Ibiza concert.

Classic Ibiza
Music
Hatfield House
Hatfield News
Hertfordshire News

