Vocalists on stage with the Urban Soul Orchestra at Classic Ibiza 2022 at Hatfield House. - Credit: David Evans

Classic Ibiza returned to Hatfield House on Saturday evening, serving up a delicious taste of the fabled White Isle in the grounds of one of the country’s best-loved stately homes.

Hatfield marks the last leg of Classic Ibiza’s six-venue 2022 summer tour, with the Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) leading the rapturous Hertfordshire crowd on a four-hour journey of the very best in Balearic-infused sounds.

The laser light show at Classic Ibiza 2022 in the grounds of Hatfield House. - Credit: David Evans

USO have worked alongside some of the greats in dance music, including Groove Armada and Nightmares on Wax, and at Hatfield they were joined on stage by eight-year-old Emily Sinha, who conducted a mash-up of two iconic dance tracks.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: “What a way to finish our summer ‘22 tour, which was enjoyed by nearly 50,000 people up and down the country. Our performers, including Emily, were on point.

Emily Sinha conducting the orchestra for a special mash-up of Children and 9PM (Till I Come) at Classic Ibiza 2022 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: David Evans

"A massive thank you also goes to our incredible Hertfordshire crowd, who still turned out in their thousands despite the rail strike.

"They are the ones that bring the Classic Ibiza vibe and make the show so special!”

The show started with a 'Chill-Out Set' by DJ Rich Seam.

Spinning a laid-back mix of soulful house, Rich got the crowd in the mood as they settled into the family-friendly atmosphere over their picnics.

USO then took to the stage for the 'San Miguel Sundowner Set', where they were joined by St Albans resident Emily Sinha, who conducted the orchestra for a special mix of Children by Robert Miles and 9PM (Til I Come) by ATB.

Classic Ibiza with Emily Sinha conducting the orchestra for a special mash-up of Children and 9PM (Till I Come) at Hatfield House. - Credit: David Evans

Emily, who attends The Abbey School in St Albans and is the daughter of USO violinist Leanne Sinha, said: “This was the biggest day of my life.

"I loved every minute and am very grateful for the opportunity.”

Next came Goldierocks, who turned things up a notch with her 'House DJ Set' of up-tempo classics.

Goldierocks at Classic Ibiza 2022 in the grounds of Hatfield House. - Credit: David Evans

Then, as night fell and Hatfield Park was transformed into an al fresco nightclub, USO returned for the closing 'Dance Set'.

Accompanied by an incredible laser and light show, the evening built to a crescendo to a host of dance classics, including Galvanize (The Chemical Brothers), Waiting All Night (Rudimental), Push The Feeling On (Nightcrawlers) and God Is A DJ (Faithless).

Over 35 tracks were performed by USO on the evening, including 15 completely new orchestrations.

Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House also supported Isabel Hospice. Various fundraising events took place on the evening, including a £2.50 donation from every programme sold.

Classic Ibiza promoters are currently discussing their 2023 plans with Hatfield House and will confirm them shortly.