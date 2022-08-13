Lasers will light up the sky at the Classic Ibiza concert when it returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 20. - Credit: David Evans

This summer's six venue Classic Ibiza tour culminates at Hatfield House next weekend.

Classic Ibiza returns to the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home on Saturday, August 20 with its Balearic-infused blend of headline DJs, live vocalists and the awesome Urban Soul Orchestra.

The Urban Soul Orchestra on stage at Classic Ibiza at Burghley House earlier this year. Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 20. - Credit: David Evans

USO, who headline the show, have worked alongside some of the greats in dance music, including Groove Armada and Robert Miles.

With 15 new tracks being added to the orchestral set of over 30 house classics, better lasers, dancers and most importantly, even more toilets, concert organisers are promising their best show yet.

Car parking is free and audience numbers are capped, so you can get to and from the venue easily.

What’s more, you can bring your own food and drink and even picnic tables and chairs.

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions, who promotes Classic Ibiza, said: “We’ve been performing at Hatfield since 2018 and have never had a problem with people getting to and from the venue.

"We cap audience numbers at 7,000, and through careful planning and a great team of marshals on site things always run smoothly.”

Concerts so far this summer have earned rave reviews.

The Classic Ibiza crowd earlier this summer at Burghley House. The concert returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 20. - Credit: David Evans

If feedback from the capacity audiences that have witnessed this year’s show is anything to go by, the Hatfield crowd is in for a real treat.

"An unbelievable night - amazing. The sound was incredible and the lasers were awesome. Thanks for a memorable night. Looking forward to 2023 already," posted one ticket holder after the show at Burghley House.

Another posted: "Absolutely brilliant night! See you next year, we’ve registered already!!”

While another happy customer posted on Classic Ibiza's Facebook page: "Such a fantastic night, I didn’t think it could beat last your but it did! Bring on 2023."

Audience members at the Classic Ibiza concert at Burghley House. The concert series returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 20. - Credit: David Evans

On Classic Ibiza's philosophy, Lisa Ward said: “It boils down to wanting our audience to come back year-on-year and to recommend us to their family and friends.

"That’s why we allow people to bring their own food and drink, which is particularly important with the current cost of living crisis.

"We also have plenty of toilets and everyone gets their own personal picnic space – yes, you can even bring your own chairs and tables, too!”





Classic Ibiza programme and set times

Whether you’ve been before or are a newcomer to the White Isle-inspired dance music show, here’s what to expect at Classic Ibiza so you can plan your evening.

Classic Ibiza will return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, August 20, 2022. - Credit: Classic Ibiza

Gates open at 5pm and you can enjoy your picnic while soaking up the family-friendly vibe.

Local street food vendors and the San Miguel bar are also available on site.

The show starts at 6pm with a Chill Out Set by DJ Rich Seam.

Rich has performed everywhere from the original warehouse parties to Ministry of Sound and Glastonbury.

He’ll be spinning a laid-back mix of soulful house.

USO then take to the stage with DJ Goldierocks at 7.30pm for the San Miguel Sundowner Set.

Expect tracks from the likes of Adamski, Robert Miles and Basement Jaxx.

DJ Goldierocks on stage at Classic Ibiza. - Credit: David Evans

DJ Goldierocks takes control of the decks at 8.30pm for her House DJ Set of up-tempo dance classics.

Goldierocks is reunited on stage with USO at 9.30pm for the concluding Dance Set and laser light show, with the concert building to a crescendo at 10.20pm to stone cold classics from The Chemical Brothers, Faithless, Rudimental and many more.

Classic Ibiza at Hatfield is also proud to be supporting Isabel Hospice.

There will be various fundraising initiatives taking place on the evening, including a £2.50 donation from every programme sold.

Tickets are selling fast and are due to sell-out.

If you don’t want to miss this truly memorable evening of over four hours of “stately house” music, get yours by visiting www.classicibiza.co.uk.





Classic Ibiza 2022 set list

The San Miguel Sundowner Set

Here’s what to expect:

Clubbed To Death (Rob Dougan), You’re Not Alone (Olive), Lean On (Major Lazer & DJ Snake), Killer (Adamski), I Put A Spell On You (Sonique), Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) (Spiller), Turn Around (Phats & Small), Children (Robert Miles), For An Angel (Paul van Dyk), Sun Is Shining (Funkstar De Luxe vs. Bob Marley), Sunchyme (Dario G), Red Alert (Basement Jaxx), Better Off Alone (Alice Deejay).

Dance Set + laser and light show

The evening builds to a crescendo with these truly iconic tracks:

Galvanize (The Chemical Brothers), 3AM Eternal (The KLF), Pjanoo (Eric Prydz), Ride On Time (Black Box), Where Love Lives (Alison Limerick), Sing It Back (Moloko), You Don’t Know Me (Armand Van Helden), Saltwater (Chicane), Infinity 2008 (Guru Josh Project), Waiting All Night (Rudimental), Push The Feeling On (Nightcrawlers), Dreamer (Livin’ Joy), Toca’s Miracle (Fragma), (I Wanna Give You) Devotion (Nomad), Born Slippy (Underworld), Café Del Mar/Encore Une Fois (Energy 52/Sash!), God Is A DJ (Faithless), Insomnia (Faithless), Castles In The Sky (Ian Van Dahl), Titanium (David Guetta), One (Your Name) (Swedish House Mafia).



