Published: 6:30 PM September 7, 2021

Classic Ibiza will return to the grounds of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire on Saturday, August 20, 2022. - Credit: David Evans

Classic Ibiza will return to the grounds of Hatfield House next year on Saturday, August 20 with plans to take the concert to "another level".

The Urban Soul Orchestra may have only just taken their final bow on Classic Ibiza’s sold-out 2021 tour, but plans are already in the works to make next summer’s celebration of White Isle-inspired house music even better.

Tickets for 2022 went on sale this week on Classic Ibiza’s website and due to the popularity of the show are expected to sell out fast.

Classic Ibiza will return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, August 20, 2022. - Credit: David Evans

Concert organiser Lisa Ward, of Revival Productions, said: “Classic Ibiza isn’t just about the amazing music and artists – it’s also about the incredible atmosphere and overall audience experience.

"I think that’s why people love it so much and come back every year.

“Our challenge is to continually build on that by coming up with fresh ideas that have the ‘wow-factor’. Believe it or not, there are already plans afoot to take next year’s show to yet another level. Watch this space Hatfield!”

Revellers in Hatfield Park next summer can once again expect awesome performances by Stephen Hussey’s Urban Soul Orchestra, live vocalists and headline DJs, including Goldierocks and Jose Luis.

From an atmosphere similar to one of Ibiza’s iconic chill-out bars, the rhythm steadily builds and as night falls the Hatfield audience will be transported to a magical al fresco nightclub, accompanied by a breathtaking laser and light show.

In short, Classic Ibiza is bringing the White Isle to Hertfordshire.

Apart from Classic Ibiza’s amazing artists, there are other aspects of this year’s show that will also be making a welcome return next summer.

Classic Ibiza's social spaces will be back at Hatfield House when the concert returns on Saturday, August 20, 2022. - Credit: David Evans

Lisa Ward added: “One of the features of this year’s show we will definitely be keeping are the picnic area social spaces and walkways.

"Our audience loved these as they can find their party more easily after heading into the dance-zone or visiting our bars and food outlets.

“Car parking is free, and you can bring your own food and drink. The only thing we insist on is that you bring your dancing shoes and embrace the family-friendly vibe.”

Classic Ibiza will return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, August 20, 2022. - Credit: David Evans

Classic Ibiza is also performing at five other venues next summer.

The 2022 Classic Ibiza tour dates are:

Ragley Hall, Warwickshire – Friday, July 1 and Saturday July 2.

Weston Park, Shropshire – Saturday, July 16.

Bowood House, Wiltshire – Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.

Burghley House, Lincolnshire – Saturday, July 30.

Blickling Estate, Norfolk – Saturday, August 6.

Tickets cost £45 adults, £20 children (aged 5-16), and free for Under-5s.

Visit www.classicibiza.co.uk for more details.



