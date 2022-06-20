Lasers at Classic Ibiza. The concert returns to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, August 20, 2022. - Credit: David Evans

With only two months to go until Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield House, concert organisers have revealed the tracks that will be performed on the evening by the incredible Urban Soul Orchestra.

Classic Ibiza 2022 will take place in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home on Saturday, August 20.

The night will feature over four hours of the very best in White Isle-inspired dance music.

The 2022 Classic Ibiza setlist will include tracks such as the USO's version of Faithless classic Insomnia, Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love), Children, Killer, Ride On Time, Sing It Back, Born Slippy and Titanium.

Lisa Ward, who leads the team behind Classic Ibiza, said: “This year’s set is without doubt our best yet – a perfect mix of 15 completely new tracks and some firm Classic Ibiza favourites.

"I just know that the Hatfield crowd are going to go wild when they hear them being performed by the truly awesome Urban Soul Orchestra.”

The show starts at 6pm with a Chill-Out set by former Ministry of Sound DJ Rich Seam.

He will be spinning a laid-back mix of soul-infused house as the crowd enjoy their picnics and settle into the evening’s vibe.

Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) then take to the stage at 7.30pm with DJ Goldierocks for the San Miguel Sundowner Set.

Here’s what to expect:

Clubbed To Death (Rob Dougan)

You’re Not Alone (Olive)

Lean On (Major Lazer & DJ Snake)

Killer (Adamski)

I Put A Spell On You (Sonique)

Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) (Spiller)

Turn Around (Phats & Small)

Children (Robert Miles)

For An Angel (Paul van Dyk)

Sun Is Shining (Funkstar De Luxe vs. Bob Marley)

Sunchyme (Dario G)

Red Alert (Basement Jaxx)

Better Off Alone (Alice Deejay).

Goldierocks then takes control of the decks at 8.30pm for her very-own House DJ Set.

She will be getting the crowd in the mood with up-tempo dance classics, before being reunited with USO at 9pm for the closing Dance Set and laser and light show.

A large crowd watching the Urban Soul Orchestra on stage at Classic Ibiza - Credit: David Evans.

The evening builds to a crescendo at 10.20pm with these truly iconic tracks:

Galvanize (The Chemical Brothers)

3AM Eternal (The KLF)

Pjanoo (Eric Prydz)

Ride On Time (Black Box)

Where Love Lives (Alison Limerick)

Sing It Back (Moloko)

You Don’t Know Me (Armand Van Helden)

Saltwater (Chicane)

Infinity 2008 (Guru Josh Project)

Waiting All Night (Rudimental)

Push The Feeling On (Nightcrawlers)

Dreamer (Livin’ Joy)

Toca’s Miracle (Fragma)

(I Wanna Give You) Devotion (Nomad)

Born Slippy (Underworld)

Café Del Mar/Encore Une Fois (Energy 52/Sash!)

God Is A DJ (Faithless)

Insomnia (Faithless)

Castles In The Sky (Ian Van Dahl)

Titanium (David Guetta)

One (Your Name) (Swedish House Mafia).

Lisa Ward added: “We’re so blessed to be able to showcase the incredibly talented Urban Soul Orchestra at Classic Ibiza.

"They’ve been at the forefront of house music since the 90s, performing with the likes of Groove Armada, Robert Miles, Nightmares on Wax, Sonique and Spiller. How’s that for dance music royalty?”

Tickets are selling fast for Hatfield House and are due to sell-out ahead of the concert.

Car parking is free, and you can bring your own food and drink. All you need to do is remember your dancing shoes and embrace the family-friendly vibe.

Classic Ibiza at Hatfield is also proud to be supporting Isobel Hospice.

For tickets and more information, visit classicibiza.co.uk



