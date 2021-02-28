News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Music fans 'snapping up' remaining Ibiza concert tickets

Alan Davies

Published: 10:46 AM February 28, 2021   
The Classic Ibiza 2019 stage at Hatfield House. The concert is due to return to Hatfield this August.

Dance music fans had better be quick if they want to attend an Ibiza-themed concert in Hatfield.

Classic Ibiza is due to return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Promising a symphony of house music for your senses, it will be Hertfordshire's biggest outdoor celebration of Ibiza tunes this summer.

Last year's concert featuring the combined talents of the Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and guest vocalists was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Classic Ibiza 2019 at Ragley Hall. The concert returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 21.

However, organisers are confident this summer's spectacular featuring iconic tracks from the White Isle will now go ahead following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap announcement last Monday.

Tickets for all of this summer's Classic Ibiza shows have been selling fast since then, with the concert on the Blickling Estate in Norfolk close to selling out.

Due to reduced capacities, tickets for 2021 are extremely limited.

Attendances at venues this year are currently capped due to possible social distancing measures required, and organisers are issuing a ticket availability warning.

Classic Ibiza posted on its Instagram page on Saturday: "We have been overwhelmed by recent demand for tickets for all of our concerts. ⁠

"Classic Ibiza at Blickling now has a ticket alert. ⁠

"Due to our current plans to cap audience numbers, to enable social distancing, tickets are about to sell out over the next few days.

"So, get yours now here if you want to guarantee you’ll be at the party of the summer!⁠

"We will review the situation again in late spring when there is a possibility, if the situation continues to improve, that we can relax social distancing and release more tickets."⁠

On Thursday, Classic Ibiza promoters reported: "We have been blown away by the response to our post earlier this week and you guys are snapping up the remaining tickets for the summer like nobody's business! ⁠

"If you were waiting to buy tickets at any of our venues for 2021, we'd suggest sorting them sooner rather than later... ⁠

"Don’t miss the party of the summer!"

For more on Classic Ibiza, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk


