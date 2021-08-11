Published: 4:14 PM August 11, 2021

The Classic Ibiza set list for Hatfield House has been announced with the Urban Soul Orchestra set to perform more than 30 classic tracks. - Credit: David Evans

Organisers have confirmed the set list for Classic Ibiza's Hatfield House concert next weekend.

Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 21, with limited tickets still available.

The set of over 30 house classics includes a dozen completely new orchestrations performed by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra.

As restrictions on audience numbers have recently been relaxed, a limited number of further tickets have been released.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: “It’s truly amazing to be returning to Hatfield House after two years away.

"We’ve spent the time delving through house music’s rich archive and can’t wait to share these iconic tracks, reinvented by USO’s Stephen Hussey, with our incredible Hertfordshire audience.

"It promises to be a night to remember!”

Gates to the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home open at 5.30pm.

You can check out the arrival and security information at www.classicibiza.co.uk/hatfield/visiting/arrival-security-information.

The show starts at 6pm with a 'Chill-out Set' curated by Classic Ibiza’s Jose Luis.

Performed by close collaborator and former Ministry of Sound DJ Rich Seam, his set of Latin-infused, old-school house will transport you to one of the White Isle’s iconic chill-out bars.

Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 21, 2021. - Credit: David Evans

The Urban Soul Orchestra, accompanied by Goldierocks on the decks, then take to the stage at 7.30pm for the 'Sundowner Set'.

Here’s what to expect:

Belfast (Orbital)

Are You With Me (Lost Frequencies)

So Good To Me (Chris Malinchak)

Praise You (Fat Boy Slim)

Killer (Adamski, Seal)

Feels So Good (Sonique)

Another Chance (Roger Sanchez)

One & One (Robert Miles)

Children/9PM (Till I Come) (Robert Miles/ATB)

Barber’s Adagio For Strings (William Orbit, Ferry Corsten)

For An Angel (Paul van Dyke)

Better Off Alone (Alice DJ)

Something Good (Utah Saints)

Sunchyme (Dario G).

The USO then take a short break at 8.30pm, leaving the stage to Goldierocks for her 'House DJ Set'.

Get ready to throw your hands in the air to some real club classics.

Goldierocks at Classic Ibiza. The concert returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 21, 2021. - Credit: David Evans

It's then onto the main event. At 9pm, USO return to the stage for the closing 'Dance Set'.

As night falls, and the grounds of Hatfield House turn into an al fresco nightclub, get your glow-sticks at the ready as the evening reaches its crescendo.

The following tracks, which document house music’s rich history, will be accompanied by an amazing laser and light show.

3 AM Eternal (The KLF)

Right Here, Right Now (Fat Boy Slim)

Lola’s Theme (The Shapeshifters)

Easy/Superstylin’ (Groove Armada)

Ride on Time (Black Box)

You Got The Love (The Source ft. Candi Staton)

Sweet Harmony (Liquid)

Everybody’s Free (Rozalla)

When Love Takes Over (David Guetta ft. Kelly Rowland)

Giant (Calvin Harris ft. Rag ‘n’ Bone Man)

Firestarter (The Prodigy)

ResuRection (PPK)

Seven Days And One Week (B.B.E.)

Café Del Mar (Energy 52)

Encore Une Fois (Sash!)

Where Love Lives (Alison Limerick, Frankie Knuckles, David Morales)

I See You Baby (Groove Armada)

Professional Widow (Tori Amos, Armand Van Helden)

Infinity 2008 (Guru Josh Project)

Saltwater (Chicane)

Castles in the Sky (Ian van Dahl)

Levels (Avicii)

Set You Free (N-Trance).

The concert finishes at 10.20pm.

Classic Ibiza has partnered with Isabel Hospice, a local Herts charity based in Welwyn Garden City. Various fund- and profile-raising initiatives will be taking place at the concert, including a £1 donation from every set-list lanyard sold.

For further information, and to get tickets while they last, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk/hatfield