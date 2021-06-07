Classic Ibiza organisers issue ticket warning ahead of this summer's Hatfield concert
- Credit: Jake Lewis
Organisers of the Classic Ibiza concert returning to Hatfield this summer have issued a ticket warning with the event set to sell out in the coming week.
Classic Ibiza is scheduled to return to the grounds of Hatfield House in August for another night of classic White Isle anthems performed under the stars by Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and special guest vocalists, with spectacular laser show accompaniment.
Due to reduced capacities, tickets for 2021 are extremely limited.
Promoters of the dance-meets-classical extravaganza taking place on Saturday, August 21 have told potential party-goers that there are fewer than 200 tickets now left.
An update posted on the Classic Ibiza Facebook page read: "Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House has fewer than 200 tickets left and looks set to sell out at some point in the next few days!
"Make sure you grab your tickets NOW if you are hoping to be there on Saturday 21st August."
To get your tickets, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk/hatfield