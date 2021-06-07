Published: 2:42 PM June 7, 2021

The Classic Ibiza 2019 stage at Hatfield House. The dance music meets classical concert is due to return to Hatfield this August. - Credit: Jake Lewis

Organisers of the Classic Ibiza concert returning to Hatfield this summer have issued a ticket warning with the event set to sell out in the coming week.

Classic Ibiza is scheduled to return to the grounds of Hatfield House in August for another night of classic White Isle anthems performed under the stars by Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and special guest vocalists, with spectacular laser show accompaniment.

There are now fewer than 200 tickets left for the Classic Ibiza concert in Hatfield this August. - Credit: © Joe Hayhow 2019

Due to reduced capacities, tickets for 2021 are extremely limited.

Promoters of the dance-meets-classical extravaganza taking place on Saturday, August 21 have told potential party-goers that there are fewer than 200 tickets now left.

Classic Ibiza is set to return to Hatfield this summer. - Credit: Phil Drury

An update posted on the Classic Ibiza Facebook page read: "Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House has fewer than 200 tickets left and looks set to sell out at some point in the next few days!

"Make sure you grab your tickets NOW if you are hoping to be there on Saturday 21st August."

To get your tickets, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk/hatfield



