Published: 11:49 AM August 23, 2021 Updated: 11:56 AM August 23, 2021

Revellers enjoyed dancing in the park as Classic Ibiza returned to the grounds of Hatfield House.

After 2020's concert was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Classic Ibiza delighted thousands of dance music fans at the Hertfordshire stately home with the ultimate full moon party.

A spokesperson said: "Going by the reaction of the crowd, the show was the perfect tonic to the last few months we’ve all had. The atmosphere was electric – possibly the best I have ever seen!"

The crowd at Hatfield's Classic Ibiza 2021 concert. - Credit: David Evans

Ticket holders were treated to a heady blend of Balearic beats, reinvented by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra.

The Hertfordshire audience heard a White Isle symphony of over 30 house classics, including 13 new orchestrations.

Classic Ibiza's Lisa Ward said: “Hatfield House is always special for us as it’s the last show of our summer tour. What a crowd and what a performance.

"We certainly feel like we brought a taste of Ibiza to Hertfordshire."

The Urban Soul Orchestra performing at Classic Ibiza 2021 in Hatfield. - Credit: David Evans

Lisa added: "The weather gods were certainly on our side, but that didn’t stop us from delivering a killer rendition of Blue Pearl’s Naked in the Rain.

"We were also blessed with a special guest appearance by the most spectacular full moon. Wow!"

Saturday's show started with a 'Chill-out Set' curated by Classic Ibiza’s Jose Luis.

This was performed by close collaborator and former Ministry of Sound DJ Rich Seam.

Former Ministry of Sound DJ Rich Seam behind the decks at Classic Ibiza 2021 in Hatfield. - Credit: David Evans

The Urban Soul Orchestra, accompanied by Goldierocks on the decks, then took to the stage for the 'Sundowner Set'.

Like a tapas menu of delicious house tunes, these iconic tracks set the scene for what was to follow.

USO then took a short break, leaving the stage to Goldierocks for her 'House DJ Set' packed full of club anthems.

The Urban Soul Orchestra performing at Classic Ibiza 2021 in Hatfield. - Credit: David Evans

As night fell, USO returned to the stage for the closing 'Dance Set' and Hatfield Park was turned into an al fresco nightclub.

Accompanied by a laser and light show, the evening reached its crescendo under a full moon to classic tracks.

Just as the crowd thought it was all over, USO returned to the stage for an encore of two Classic Ibiza all-time favourites – Insomnia by Faithless and Sandstorm by Darude.

The Urban Soul Orchestra performing at Classic Ibiza 2021 in Hatfield. - Credit: David Evans

Classic Ibiza also partnered with Welwyn Garden City-based Isabel Hospice for its Hatfield House show.

Various fund- and profile-raising initiatives took place at the concert, including a £1 donation from every set-list lanyard sold.

Revival Productions' Lisa Ward added: “A massive thank you to our fantastic Hatfield audience, who fully embraced the measures we had in place, as well as everyone on stage and behind the scenes for making this happen.