Published: 12:17 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 12:26 PM July 22, 2021

A limited number of extra tickets have gone on sale for the 2021 Classic Ibiza concert in the grounds of Hatfield House. - Credit: David Evans

A limited number of extra tickets have been released for the Hatfield Classic Ibiza concert.

The celebration of iconic dance tunes from the White Isle is due to take place in the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, August 21.

The dance-meets-classical concert had sold out. But organisers have now released a batch of additional tickets for the concert by the Urban Soul Orchestra.

These are available via the Hatfield page on the Classic Ibiza website www.classicibiza.co.uk/hatfield

The 2021 Classic Ibiza concert in the grounds of Hatfield House will be supporting Isabel Hospice. - Credit: Mandy Davies / Isabel Hospice.

This summer’s Classic Ibiza concert in Hatfield will be supporting Isabel Hospice, a local charity that helps people and families in eastern Hertfordshire with life-limiting illness.

Isabel Hospice provides free end-of-life care and support for patients and their families living with cancer and other illnesses, such as MND, end stage renal, heart conditions and respiratory conditions, or other complex neurological conditions.

The charity serves a population of around 393,000 people and last year cared for 1,694 patients, family members and carers.

Care is based on the simple idea that patients are ordinary people living with physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs.

The hospice provides enormous support to families and friends, caring for the patients and all those around them.

The Urban Soul Orchestra will perform at this summer's Classic Ibiza concert in the grounds of Hatfield House. - Credit: David Evans

There will be various fund- and profile-raising initiatives taking place on the evening in Hatfield Park, including a £1 donation from every set-list lanyard sold.

Adam Brockett, head of community and events at Isabel Hospice, said: “We need to raise £7.2million a year to keep our hospice running and events like this will help enormously towards that goal.

"Our In-Patient Unit is a safe haven for people as they reach the end of their lives, but the hospice is so much more than a building.

"We care for the majority of patients in their own home and across eastern Hertfordshire in the Living Well with Isabel Hubs where activities include Feel Good Singing, art and gardening sessions to promote wellbeing and independence for people living with a life-limiting condition.

"We’d like to thank Classic Ibiza for supporting us, at what promises to be a brilliant event.”

Goldierocks will perform at the 2021 Classic Ibiza concert in the grounds of Hatfield House. - Credit: David Evans

Lisa Ward, organiser of Classic Ibiza, said: “Isabel Hospice does truly amazing work supporting patients and their families living with life-limiting illnesses in Hertfordshire.

"Classic Ibiza is all about a sense of community, so it feels right to be doing what we can to help support this extremely worthy cause.”

This year’s concert includes a set of over 30 house classics, including 12 completely new orchestrations by the USO.

The show begins with a new ‘Chill-out DJ set’ performed by former Pacha Ibiza resident Jose Luis, one of Europe's leading Latin DJs and event promoters.

Former Pacha Ibiza resident Jose Luis will perform a DJ set at the 2021 Classic Ibiza concert in the grounds of Hatfield House. - Credit: David Evans

The Urban Soul Orchestra and vocalists then take to the stage with Goldierocks for the ‘Sundowner set,’ with tracks from Orbital, Paul van Dyk, Adamski and many more.

The rhythm builds further during Goldierocks’ ‘House DJ set’, which is packed full of stone-cold dance anthems.

The concert reaches a crescendo during the ‘Dance set,’ when the orchestra and vocalists return to the stage as night falls and the grounds of Hatfield House turn into an al fresco nightclub with accompanying lasers.

Expect tracks from The Prodigy and The Shapeshifters, to Faithless and Underworld.