Classic Ibiza concert still going ahead at Hatfield this summer

Alan Davies

Published: 1:30 PM June 15, 2021   
The Classic Ibiza stage at Hatfield House last summer. This year's concert has now been postponed. Picture: Jake Lewis - Credit: Jake Lewis

The delay to the government's roadmap out of lockdown won't affect this summer's Classic Ibiza concert returning to Hatfield.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the move to Step 4 of the roadmap – pencilled in for Monday, June 21, 2021 at the earliest – had been put back four weeks until July 19.

The lifting of coronavirus restrictions at Step 4 would allow greater numbers to attend outdoor events and festivals.

Despite the delay, organisers of Classic Ibiza have reassured ticket holders that this year's concert in Hatfield Park – planned for Saturday, August 21 – is still 'good to go'.

Following the PM's statement, Lisa Ward and Katharine Brindley, directors of Revival Productions, promoters of Classic Ibiza, posted on the event's website: "The good news is that as we capped numbers at all of our shows, Classic Ibiza will be going ahead this summer.

"We will be in touch soon with our definitive plans."

